Low-cost printworks opens up for struggling artists in east London

New artists' printworks at Mile End Acme studios

A new printworks has opened to help out struggling artists in London’s East End by offering low-cost facilities to reproduce their creative work.

The artist-run East London Printmakers group has taken up the ground floor of Mile End’s Acme studios in Copperfield Road to provide professional and cheap printmaking.

It is one of 12 new permanent studios created by Acme supporting 22 artists which are now fully let, adding to the existing community of 58 practising artists in the building.

The print facilities are helping 250 artists and are set to draw 1,000 visitors a year.

A “studio warming” evening was held on Saturday where visitors tried their hand at printmaking and screen-printing. An exhibition of the printed artworks is being held at the Art Pavillion in Mile End Park, off Grove Road, on December 1.