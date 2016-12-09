Mazzucco launches his ‘take’ on EL James’s ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ at Canary Wharf

'Fifty Shades of Gray' artist Raphael Mazzucco with author EL James at Canary Wharf launch Washington Green Fine Art & Castle Galleries

A new art collection inspired by the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy by world-renowned fashion photographer-turned-artist Raphael Mazzucco is on public show in east London.

The exhibition and sale at Canary Wharf’s Castle Fine Art gallery follows the launch of his collection at BAFTA’s headquarters with author EL James.

The four ‘limited edition’ works are made up of photography overlaid with elements of collage and iconic phrases from the books, each hand-signed by both the artist and the author.

“My work often includes an element of writing,” Mazzucco revealed. “Often it’s words that come to me while I’m creating, sometimes song lyrics, sometimes poetry.

“So it was natural to take the language of Fifty Shades and work that into these images.”

His arrival onto the art scene after deciding to swap the camera for canvas six years ago has been met with widespread critical acclaim, famed for his mixed media works which have been published in 52 countries.

EL James, who has sold 125 million of her books to date, said: “Mazzucco has brought a passion and lust for life to his interpretation of Fifty Shades.”

Each piece produced in an edition of 125 went on sale at £995 on Friday at Castle Fine Art in Canary Wharf’s North Colonnade.