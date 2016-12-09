Bavaria fun in Bethnal Green at Oktoberfest East

Oktoberfest runs at Oval Space until Saturday Archant

Behind an unassuming warehouse door lies an Oktoberfest extravaganza.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alpine scenes and steins galore instantly transport you from Bethnal Green’s The Oval to Bavaria.

The all-important beer is brewed by none other than Munich powerhouse Hacker-Pschorr – which is the official Oktoberfest beer no less and exclusive to this festival.

Street food includes currywurst and schnitzel complete with the cheeky twist you’d expect from The Art of Dining. Mango ketchup is a mainstay and they even stock a savoury pretzel with beer cheese dip.

Live entertainment is provided by The Hackney Colliery Band, a nine piece ensemble who play everything from Kelis to Kanye and Adele. Our group found them a little too loud but there were plenty of people dancing.

Postcards printed with quiz questions and drinking game ideas were a lovely touch and fostered the jovial atmosphere.

It’s the kind of place where everyone gets on board with the theme and you find yourself singing songs in German hours after you planned to leave.

Although prices are a little steep – entry alone costs £15, with “full package” tickets including a three-course meal and unlimited beer coming in at £75pp – it’s undoubtedly fun.

Oktoberfest East runs until Saturday. For more information, visit oktoberfest-east.com