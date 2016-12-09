Search

Would you Adam and Eve it! Cockney slang lessons down at ‘The Roman’

23:55 25 July 2016

Cockney Sparras sword swallowing

Archant

The people were out on the streets for a right ole’ cockney ‘Roman’ festival in London’s East End.

Sunday Assembly perfoming at 'The Roman' festSunday Assembly perfoming at 'The Roman' fest

The third annual Roman Road Festival was a showcase of the best of the East End’s talent, heritage, culture and arts in partnership with local businesses, schools and groups.

And would you Adam and Eve it—the festival was also the launch of an app to teach cockney rhyming slang.

Cockney classes to learn the lingo were held in the marquee.

Sarah and Sarah acrobat duoSarah and Sarah acrobat duo

Gawd love-a-duck! The ‘Lady of the Mannah and Best Mate Doreen’ were “strollin’ dahn the frog’n-toad” and poking their noses into people’s business along with the Cockney Sparras roaming down ‘The Roman’ with their multi-talents and hi-jinks.

The Roman Road Pop-Up Choir kicked off the knees-up with cockney songs getting spectators to join in.

There was also displays of hip-hop, Bangladesh folk and Bollywood dance, with up-and-coming bands from the pioneering East London Academy of Music also taking the stage.

Rebirth Network Hip Hop displayRebirth Network Hip Hop display

But the festival really went global with African blues and jazz, funk and Motown fresh from Glastonbury.

Skipping games and street performances included stilt dancers, Arthur the Juggler and roving magician Professor Palmermoff with his tricks.

A Suffragette straight out of the East End’s history book was in her full regalia drumming up support for the Bow Suffragettes art trail campaign.

Street entertainment down 'The Roman'Street entertainment down 'The Roman'

The festival had 40 stalls from London’s coolest designer-makers with original art, textiles, ceramics and prints from Urban Makers East designer-maker emporium, while spectators were invited to give their views on the future of ‘The Roman’ at the stall marked Roman Road Neighbourhood Plan.

But most revellers were still hot on their plates of meat for synchronised psychedelic dance to round off the day.

Keywords: Bangladesh London

