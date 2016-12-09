Jack Petchey throws down ‘glee club’ challenge to young wannabe singers

Sixth Glee Club challenge looking for performers to audition Petchey Foundation

Auditions are planned for Britain’s biggest Glee Club competition for wannabe young star singers from London and Essex.

Entries are now open for the sixth annual contest staged by east London’s Jack Petchey Foundation, with £5,000 in prizes.

The contest for groups of singers aged 11 to 25 includes assessment workshops visiting for schools and bootcamps with theatre and music industry professionals.

The audition round is to shortlist 60 groups for five regional finals which select 12 groups to compete at the 2017 Grand Final at London’s O2 Arena on March 19. Groups between eight and 30 performers can apply online.

Celebrity judges include TV’s John Partridge who played Christian in BBC TV’s EastEnders and is currently touring in Chicago—the Musical.