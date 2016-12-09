Search

Spiegeltent return to Canary Wharf for open air lunchtime performances at Canada Square

12:00 18 September 2016

Showbiz returns to Canary Wharf with Spiegeltent later this month, with comedy, music, dance, cabaret, acrobatics, variety and theatre in the open air.

The Spiegeltent performers are putting on lunchtime shows at Canada Square Park from next Thursday until October 2.

They include South Bank favourites Black Cat Cabaret with acrobats, comics, dancers and singers.

Stand-up comic Jess Robinson and her live band also plan to race through hundreds of impressions.

Classical music is included, while fun workshops for children are being laid on and Swing for adults who can join in beginners class with the London Academy of Dance.

The original Spiegeltent were pavilions travelling around Europe as sumptuous fairground attractions, now remade for the 21st century, coming back to Canary Wharf for 11 days from September 22.

Latest East London Entertainment Stories

Girl and giraffe teach three-year-olds about mental health at Half Moon theatre in Limehouse

Friday, December 9, 2016 Mike Brooke
Amber-Rose May plays Girl in Half Moon theatre's The Girl and The Giraffe

A play teaching children how to cope with mental illness in the family is being staged at east London’s Half Moon theatre for audiences as young as three.

Swing to Classics and even ‘opera for babies’ at Spitalfields Winter Music Festival

Friday, December 2, 2016 Mike Brooke
Troupe Collective perform at Spitalfields Winter Festival on Sunday, December 4, at Brady Arts centre [photos: James Berry]

The 40th Spitalfields Music Winter Festival opens on Sunday in London’s East End with a mix of Early music, classical Bach, jazz, Swing—and even opera for babies.

Maddy’s invisible groovers ‘go with voom and soul pepper’ at Half Moon theatre

Thursday, November 17, 2016 Mike Brooke
'Maddy and the Invisible Groovers' at Half Moon Theatre November 19

A show about pursuing dreams is being staged for children in London’s East End on Saturday morning to stimulate youngsters’ imaginations by exploring the senses.

‘People Show’ stages 50-year theatre birthday bash at Whitechapel’s Toynbee Studios

Saturday, November 12, 2016 Peter Collins
On stage ready for 'The Story of Us' [photo: Rob Kennedy]

Theatre players who helped “change the landscape of British theatre” celebrate the 50th birthday of their company with a new interpretation of its first ever show.

DRAMA: Bangla festival opens at Brady Centre with ‘truth, deception and real meaning of friendship’

Friday, November 4, 2016 Mike Brooke
Rapped up in truth and deception... 'Rapture' staged Brady Centre

Teenagers are performing a modern-day ‘take’ of Rostand’s classic Cyrano de Bergerac as part of this year’s Bangla Drama festival returning to London’s East End.

Mazzucco launches his ‘take’ on EL James’s ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ at Canary Wharf

Monday, October 31, 2016 Mike Brooke
'Fifty Shades of Gray' artist Raphael Mazzucco with author EL James at Canary Wharf launch

A new art collection inspired by the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy by world-renowned fashion photographer-turned-artist Raphael Mazzucco is on public show in east London.

Campaigners stage ‘Love Music Hate Racism’ gig at Rich Mix after ‘Brexit’ vote

Monday, October 31, 2016 Mike Brooke
Saturday's gig at Rich Mix

A campaign to use popular music to help stamp out racism was “re-ignited” in London’s East End at the weekend in the wake of reported incidents following the ‘Brexit’ vote.

Low-cost printworks opens up for struggling artists in east London

Wednesday, October 26, 2016 Mike Brooke
New artists' printworks at Mile End

A new printworks has opened to help out struggling artists in London’s East End by offering low-cost facilities to reproduce their creative work.

