Spiegeltent return to Canary Wharf for open air lunchtime performances at Canada Square

Showbiz returns to Canary Wharf with Spiegeltent later this month, with comedy, music, dance, cabaret, acrobatics, variety and theatre in the open air.

The Spiegeltent performers are putting on lunchtime shows at Canada Square Park from next Thursday until October 2.

They include South Bank favourites Black Cat Cabaret with acrobats, comics, dancers and singers.

Stand-up comic Jess Robinson and her live band also plan to race through hundreds of impressions.

Classical music is included, while fun workshops for children are being laid on and Swing for adults who can join in beginners class with the London Academy of Dance.

The original Spiegeltent were pavilions travelling around Europe as sumptuous fairground attractions, now remade for the 21st century, coming back to Canary Wharf for 11 days from September 22.