Thursday, December 22, 2016

The devastation caused by the IRA bombing at Canary Wharf in 1996 is the next chapter in our nightly series marking the 150th anniversary of the East London Advertiser. The Semtex explosion outside the Midland Bank kills two men and injures 54 other people, many of them families in Millwall nearby, some of whom still struggle to deal with the aftermath even 20 years on...