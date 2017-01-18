Girl, 13, last seen in Tower Hamlets

Kelsey Price is missing from Newham and may be in Tower Hamlets Picture: Met Police Archant

Police are growing “increasingly concerned” about a 13-year-old girl who went missing yesterday.

Kelsey Price, from Forest Gate, was last seen at 10.30am in the Tower Hamlets E3 postcode area yesterday wearing a black top, black leggings, brown jacket and black shoes.

She is white, about 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and has long, dark, curly hair.

Kelsey (pictured) is known to frequent Tower Hamlets.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.