Search

Advanced search

Alex Lindsay in £1,000 London Marathon for Sick Children’s Trust Stevenson House in Whitechapel

PUBLISHED: 12:01 03 April 2017 | UPDATED: 10:39 04 April 2017

Alex Lindsay and son Henry, now aged six

Alex Lindsay and son Henry, now aged six

Sick Children's Trust

The father of a little boy who needed lifesaving treatment when he was born at just 27 weeks is running the London Marathon for the charity which gives free accommodation to parents to be near their children in hospital.

Alex Lindsay hopes to raise £1,000 on April 23 to say ‘thanks’ for the accommodation when their son Henry was being treated at the Royal London after his very premature birth.

Henry, now six, spent three months in the neo-natal intensive care in Whitechapel, 40 miles from the family’s home in Essex.

His tiny body endured four major operations, bleeding on the brain and even pneumonia.

But mum and dad were just two minutes away staying at the trust’s Stevenson House in Whitechapel.

“Becoming a dad earlier than expected was both the happiest and most stressful moment,” Alex recalls.

“Henry’s condition was critical when he was transferred to the Royal London. What broke our hearts was that we had to leave him as there was nowhere to stay. I can’t describe the pain we felt.”

The couple were then told about Stevenson House and immediately felt relief.

“Stevenson House saved us,” Alex added. “We were there with Henry, by his side no matter what.”

Little Henry is now a happy and healthy boy going to school and living life to the full.

Alex, who has previously raised £6,400 for the trust, is taking on his third fundraising event for the trust on April 23 to raise funds to pay for accommodation for other parents to be near their children in hospital.

Stevenson House has 16 family rooms and is just two minutes from the hospital. But it costs the charity £30 a night to support each family.

Keywords: London

Latest East London News Stories

Breaking News: Man, 73, arrested by detectives investigating murder in Bow

31 minutes ago Lorraine King

Police have launched a murder hunt after a man collapsed and died following a fight on a bus in Bow.

Staff shown how to be LGBT-friendly at Anchor’s Silk Court care home in Bethnal Green

12:20 Mike Brooke

A project has been carried out at a care home for the elderly to help staff in London’s East End become more ‘gay friendly’.

Four charged with Spitalfields Co-op robbery conspiracy

11:57 Mike Brooke

Four men have been charged in connection with a robbery of the Petticoat Lane Co-op store in London’s East End, Scotland Yard has confirmed today.

Thieves on stolen motor-scooter jailed after string of 18 London robberies

Yesterday, 20:46 Mike Brooke

Two dangerous thieves on a high-powered stolen motor-scooter who snatched mobile phones from unsuspecting pedestrians have finally been jailed after a 20-mile chase through busy streets and along the M11 motorway.

NHS services sign up to ‘Tower Hamlets Together’ in £185m deal for ‘joined up’ health care

Yesterday, 16:52 Mike Brooke

More “self help” health care at home and shorter stays in hospital are among new arrangements unveiled for NHS patients in London’s deprived East End.

Not guilty verdict returned in Poplar murder trial

Yesterday, 14:51 Sophie Morton

A man accused of killing catering manager Zdenek Makar with a bicycle chain after a trivial argument in a chicken shop has been found not guilty of his murder.

Tower Hamlets father suspected of being a Islamic extremist who wants to travel to Syria

Yesterday, 14:34 Lorraine King

A High Court judge has ordered the government to act faster when lawyers working on cases involving the children of suspected extremists need information, following a complaint from Tower Hamlets Council.

Speech winner in Jack Petchey Tower Hamlets regional competition is speechless

Yesterday, 13:19 Mike Brooke

Ridwan Islam scooped top prize in the a regional final of Jack Petchey’s ‘Speak Out’ challenge—but was lost for words afterwards.

Breaking news

Man, 73, arrested by detectives investigating murder in Bow

31 minutes ago

Police have launched a murder hunt after a man collapsed and died following a fight on a bus in Bow.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Not guilty verdict returned in Poplar murder trial

Murder hunt after man, 21, stabbed to death in Custom House off-licence

Thieves on stolen motor-scooter jailed after string of 18 London robberies

Poplar dad found guilty of murdering 13-week-old son

Pictured: Custom House stabbing victim named locally as 21-year-old Ahmed Jah

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now