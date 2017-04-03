Alex Lindsay in £1,000 London Marathon for Sick Children’s Trust Stevenson House in Whitechapel

Alex Lindsay and son Henry, now aged six Sick Children's Trust

The father of a little boy who needed lifesaving treatment when he was born at just 27 weeks is running the London Marathon for the charity which gives free accommodation to parents to be near their children in hospital.

Alex Lindsay hopes to raise £1,000 on April 23 to say ‘thanks’ for the accommodation when their son Henry was being treated at the Royal London after his very premature birth.

Henry, now six, spent three months in the neo-natal intensive care in Whitechapel, 40 miles from the family’s home in Essex.

His tiny body endured four major operations, bleeding on the brain and even pneumonia.

But mum and dad were just two minutes away staying at the trust’s Stevenson House in Whitechapel.

“Becoming a dad earlier than expected was both the happiest and most stressful moment,” Alex recalls.

“Henry’s condition was critical when he was transferred to the Royal London. What broke our hearts was that we had to leave him as there was nowhere to stay. I can’t describe the pain we felt.”

The couple were then told about Stevenson House and immediately felt relief.

“Stevenson House saved us,” Alex added. “We were there with Henry, by his side no matter what.”

Little Henry is now a happy and healthy boy going to school and living life to the full.

Alex, who has previously raised £6,400 for the trust, is taking on his third fundraising event for the trust on April 23 to raise funds to pay for accommodation for other parents to be near their children in hospital.

Stevenson House has 16 family rooms and is just two minutes from the hospital. But it costs the charity £30 a night to support each family.