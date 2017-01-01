Search

Advanced search

At last a blue plaque at the home of Thomas Barnardo in the Bow Road—after 150 years

13:40 03 January 2017

Thomas Barnardo and the house in Bow Road with his plaque 150 years after he lived there

Thomas Barnardo and the house in Bow Road with his plaque 150 years after he lived there

Barnardo charity

A blue plaque has gone up on a terraced house to mark the home of Thomas Barnardo 150 years after he began his work rescuing street children in London’s East End.

Barnardo's blue plaque at 32 Bow RoadBarnardo's blue plaque at 32 Bow Road

English Heritage installed the plaque at 32 Bow Road where Barnardo set up what is now Britain’s biggest children’s charity.

He lived in the terraced house in the 1870s while setting up ragged schools and orphanages in the East End after finding so many destitute children begging on the streets of Whitechapel, where he was a medical student at the London Hospital.

“The foundations he laid are the bedrock on which we support children and families today,” the charity’s Chief Executive Javed Khan said. “He made sure no child was ever turned away from his charity.”

The house at Bow Road was later used by Barnardo’s as a training home for girls entering domestic service to learn household skills to make a living.

Barnardo children's charity chief Javed Khan with blue plaque to Thomas Barnardo in Bow RoadBarnardo children's charity chief Javed Khan with blue plaque to Thomas Barnardo in Bow Road

Thomas Barnardo pioneered foster care, sending 320 boys from the slums of the East End to live with families in rural villages for the fresh air and countryside. An orphan girls’ village was also set up in a number of cottages surrounding a green at Barkingside, in what was then Essex, which cared for 1,500 children. It remains the headquarters of Barnardo’s UK today.

Keywords: London Hospital United Kingdom London

Latest East London News Stories

Kris works out how to walk on water with his floatski invention

15:51 Mike Brooke
The water ski demonstrated on the Regent's Canal

Inventor Kris Rogus has made a breakthrough walking on water—last time that happened was 2,000 years ago!

At last a blue plaque at the home of Thomas Barnardo in the Bow Road—after 150 years

13:40 Mike Brooke
Thomas Barnardo and the house in Bow Road with his plaque 150 years after he lived there

A blue plaque has gone up on a terraced house to mark the home of Thomas Barnardo 150 years after he began his work rescuing street children in London’s East End.

David Jones, 90, finally gets fame in an east London street with his name

11:35 Mike Brooke
David Jones, 90, snapped in Stratford's David Street in east London [photos: Jonathan Chater on a Google background]

Old folk in their nineties have just ended 2016 having their portraits on public display which were photographed in streets across London baring their names.

Poll: What is your New Year’s resolution?

Sunday, January 1, 2017 Niall Joyce
New Year's celebrations. Picture: PA

As we wave goodbye to 2016 thousands of us will be pledging to give up our vices and take on new commitments for our New Year’s resolutions.

Queen’s Honours for Queen Mary’s mental health professor and a man keeping kids out of gangs

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Mike Brooke
New Year's Honours... Queen Mary's professor Kamaldeep Bhui

A mental health researcher at Queen Mary’s University has been included in the Queen’s New Years’ Honours alongside a man who runs a project keeping teenagers off the streets and away from drugs and street gangs in London’s East End.

Patients ‘in danger’ from £22bn NHS cuts, East London GPs warn

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Mike Brooke
Downing Street demo in 2015 over surgery closure threats

Patients are in danger from their local GPs being overworked, surgeries in London’s deprived East End are warning.

‘Dog that saved my life’ up for Crufts award, East End ex-cop close to suicide reveals

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Mike Brooke and Phil Jones
Kingston the 'hero' Labrador with owner Jackie Kennedy on a day at the seaside

Former Met police officer Jackie Kennedy had thoughts of suicide at a low-point in her life—crippled with a rare neurological condition—until she was given a working Labrador to keep her company.

Meeting the Whitechapel team who keep them alive—Sickle Cell patients living with a killer disease

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Mike Brooke
Routine blood testing keeping Sickle Cell patients alive

Sufferers of Sickle Cell disease have been behind the scenes to meet the scientists who routinely save their lives at the pathology research labs in east London where their blood is regularly screened.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

East End’s ‘Pretty Boy’ knuckle-boxing hard man Roy Shaw dies at 76

Roy 'Pretty Boy' Shaw back in the old days... Britain's hardest criminal

I plotted Krays’ murder, Freddie Foreman reveals in ‘The Krays—Kill Order’ film of London’s underworld

Freddie Foreman

David Jones, 90, finally gets fame in an east London street with his name

David Jones, 90, snapped in Stratford's David Street in east London [photos: Jonathan Chater on a Google background]

Shea family feel ‘left out’ of Kray movie Legend about story of ‘tragic’ Frances

True-crime movie Legend with Emily Browning as Frances Kray and Tom Hardy as Reggie Kray

Queen’s Honours for Queen Mary’s mental health professor and a man keeping kids out of gangs

New Year's Honours... Queen Mary's professor Kamaldeep Bhui
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now