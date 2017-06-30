Search

Black Dog turns to ‘theatre’ in Bethnal Green for dramatic therapy

PUBLISHED: 16:02 14 March 2017 | UPDATED: 16:02 14 March 2017

Black Dog Theatre workshop at Bethnal Green's Oxford House

Black Dog Theatre workshop at Bethnal Green's Oxford House

Black Dog Theatre

A new community theatre project helping people affected by poor confidence and mental health problems has set up a support group in London’s East end using theatre as therapy.

Black Dog Theatre has been given cash from the Arts Council to set up the group which is performing at Bethnal Green’s Oxford House arts centre in the summer.

The project is free to join and organisers are looking for recruits for its weekly workshops now starting on Friday afternoons. It uses performance techniques to develop “confidence, independence and positive wellbeing”.

Black Dog is backed by the Puppet Soup Theatre Company which is teaching how to make puppets and use them on stage in small theatrical performance.

The term ‘black dog’ was famously used by Britain’s wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill to describe his bouts of depression.

