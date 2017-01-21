Search

Advanced search

Bomb alert on London Underground outside Stepney Green station

17:23 23 January 2017

Stepney Green Underground station in Mile End Road [photo: Google]

Stepney Green Underground station in Mile End Road [photo: Google]

Google

A suspect package left outside Stepney Green Underground station was detonated in a controlled explosion today.

Bomnb alert... Stepney Green Underground station [photo: Google]Bomnb alert... Stepney Green Underground station [photo: Google]

The busy A11 Mile End Road in east London and the beginning of Globe Road had to be cordoned off while a specialist police explosive team was called in to make the device safe.

The alarm was raised at 11.30am by a passer-by who spotted the package left on the pavement by the station entrance and called the emergency services.

“We carried out a controlled explosion as a precaution,” a Scotland Yard spokesman told the East London Advertiser.

“The incident was dealt with as a hoax or a false alarm. The streets around the station were cordoned off and there was no danger to the public.”

Transport for London was alerted and the station closed as a precaution. But services continued on the District and Hammersmith & City lines without stopping at Stepney Green.

The streets were cordoned off for more than an hour until the device was detonated. The streets and station were then reopened.

The station has historic security concerns, after the IRA planted a bomb on a District Line train at Stepney Green in 1976 which exploded when it reached West Ham, but caused minimal damage and no injuries.

Latest East London News Stories

Bomb alert on London Underground outside Stepney Green station

Yesterday, 17:23 Mike Brooke
Stepney Green Underground station in Mile End Road [photo: Google]

A suspect package left outside Stepney Green Underground station was detonated in a controlled explosion today.

Boost for east London as Network Rail launches £25m Hackney Wick scheme

Yesterday, 12:00 Mike Brooke
The new Hackney Wick station complex

Work is underway on a £25 million scheme for east London’s new Hackney Wick Overground station complex with major improvements in the surrounding streets.

Were you the passenger punched on DLR train at Shadwell on January 18?

Saturday, January 21, 2017 Mike Brooke
Passenger attacked on DLR

Police trying to trace a passenger they think was attacked by a teenage girl on a DLR train in east London.

East End pubs and clubs slammed with new council ‘midnight booze’ tax

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Mike Brooke
Brick Lane... Council's 'Late Night Levy' will hit pubs and bars

A late night tax is being brought in for premises selling booze after midnight in London’s East End in a bid to stem drunkenness on the streets.

Fury over switching Osmani School’s name to Vallance—but Tower Hamlets council can do nothing

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Mike Brooke
Whitechapel's Osmani Primary School

Protests are planned by parents against a school in London’s Bangladeshi East End community planning to change its name from Osmani to Vallance.

Hunt for suspects after man beaten to ground in Limehouse and nearly blinded

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Mike Brooke
Images of two suspects police trying to find

Detectives have released CCTV footage today of two men they have been looking for since last summer after a 27-year-old man was beaten up and almost blinded in an unprovoked attack in London’s East End.

Ninth suspect arrested six months after Luther Edwards’ murder at York Hall

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Mike Brooke
Luther Edwards (inset) murderd outside York Hall July 29, 2017

Detectives investigating the murder of a man on the steps of east London’s York Hall boxing venue last summer arrested a ninth suspect last night.

Girl, 13, last seen in Tower Hamlets

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Sebastian Murphy-Bates
Kelsey Price is missing from Newham and may be in Tower Hamlets Picture: Met Police

Police are growing “increasingly concerned” about a 13-year-old girl who went missing yesterday.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Bomb alert on London Underground outside Stepney Green station

Stepney Green Underground station in Mile End Road [photo: Google]

Boost for east London as Network Rail launches £25m Hackney Wick scheme

The new Hackney Wick station complex

Hunt for suspects after man beaten to ground in Limehouse and nearly blinded

Images of two suspects police trying to find

Were you the passenger punched on DLR train at Shadwell on January 18?

Passenger attacked on DLR

Fury over switching Osmani School’s name to Vallance—but Tower Hamlets council can do nothing

Whitechapel's Osmani Primary School
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now