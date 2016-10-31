Campaigners stage ‘Love Music Hate Racism’ gig at Rich Mix after ‘Brexit’ vote

Saturday's gig at Rich Mix Zak Cochrane

A campaign to use popular music to help stamp out racism was “re-ignited” in London’s East End at the weekend in the wake of reported incidents following the ‘Brexit’ vote.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ‘Love Music Hate Racism’ campaign returned to Bethnal Green’s Rich Mix arts centre on Saturday after a lull in its activities.

The campaign has been “a bit quiet for the last few years”, organisers admit—but is now making its way back onto the music scene since the recent ‘spike’ in reported incidents following June’s vote to quit the EU.

“We’re trying to counter the anti-migrant rhetoric being whipped up by politicians,” event organiser Zak Cochrane told the East London Advertiser.

“Both this campaign and ‘Rock Against Racism’ were instrumental over the decades in tackling racism and the far-right. We want to play a part in continuing that tradition.”

There’s been a ‘spike’ in incidents, organisers point out, but Zak added: “There is also a ‘spike’ in anti-racism—people are motivated to get active and help confront the growth of racism.”

Revellers on Saturday got a diverse line-up including electro act Spektrum, grime artists Saskilla and Terror Danjah, urban punk duo Nova Twins and DJ veteran Jerry Dammers who founded The Specials. Organisers are planning more events up and down the country in the coming months.