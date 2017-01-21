Breaking News

Central line to run a reduced service on Thursday after RMT union announces strike

RMT staff will strike for 24 hours from 9pm Wednesday. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

There will be significant disruption to Central line services on Thursday after RMT union members voted to support a 24-hour strike.

From 9pm tomorrow affected members at Hainault, Leytonstone and Loughton Traincrew Depots will not book on to their shifts in protest of “staff displacement”, significantly impacting the frequency of the service across London.

In an effort to minimalise the strike’s affect, there will be no Central line services east of Leytonstone all day on Thursday, while a reduced service will operate across the rest of London.

An RMT spokesman defended the strike action.

He said: “RMT negotiators have made strenuous efforts through the ACAS machinery to resolve this dispute but the door has been slammed in our faces.

“Let us be in no doubt, if London Underground are allowed to get away with this move on the Central Line they will start shunting drivers around the combine at the drop of a hat regardless of the consequences.

“Our members will be sent out from pillar to post to plug gaps that are solely down to staffing shortages. With massive budget cuts in the pipeline at LU this is a straw in the wind as to how the company expects to operate in the future.

“Staff across London Underground are angry and the company would be wise to recognise that. The action is on and RMT remains available for serious talks.”

