Children demolish gingerbread houses despite East End’s housing shortage
15:59 17 December 2016
© Kois Miah
Gingerbread houses can’t solve the shortage of family homes in London’s East End—so a local housing association let children smash them up and eat the pieces.
The gingerbread demolition party came after a panto at Southern Grove community centre in Mile End.
The youngsters from the Isle of Dogs and Shadwell cheered, booed and joined in a sing-a-long to Dick Whittington staged by Chaplin’s Panto Performers, organised by EastEnd Homes housing association.
Then they did ‘Mary Berry’ impersonations to judge a competition for the best gingerbread house.
But soon they pulled the gingerbread houses to pieces after the winner was announced and took them home to munch.