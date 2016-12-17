Children demolish gingerbread houses despite East End’s housing shortage

Gingerbread houses about to be consumed after Southern Grove centre's Christmas panto [photo: Kois Miah] © Kois Miah

Gingerbread houses can’t solve the shortage of family homes in London’s East End—so a local housing association let children smash them up and eat the pieces.

The gingerbread demolition party came after a panto at Southern Grove community centre in Mile End.

The youngsters from the Isle of Dogs and Shadwell cheered, booed and joined in a sing-a-long to Dick Whittington staged by Chaplin’s Panto Performers, organised by EastEnd Homes housing association.

Then they did ‘Mary Berry’ impersonations to judge a competition for the best gingerbread house.

But soon they pulled the gingerbread houses to pieces after the winner was announced and took them home to munch.