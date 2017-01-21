Chris uncovers what the people next door get up to in the Tower of London

Chris West (inset) and the poppies installed in Tower's moat in 2014 [Poppies photo: Richard Lea-Hair/Historic Royal Palaces] Historic Royal Palaces

Retired school-teacher Chris West has completed a year-long look at what his near neighbours get up to in the Tower of London.

He launches his new book on Friday, Poppies, Pomp and People, at St Katharine Docks where he lives, within a musket shot of the royal palace.

It is about the 150 people living in The Tower who guard the nation’s priceless heritage and without costing a penny to the British taxpayer.

“The Tower has fascinated people for centuries, but we know little about what happens there today,” Chris tells you.

“I’ve been tracing its comings and goings over a year and have gained an insight into its ceremonies, celebrations, the experience of living in a historic landmark and all the people who make it work.”

He includes an account of the 888,246 ceramic poppies installed in the moat in 2014 to mark the centenary of the outbreak of the Great War and what it’s like living in the royal palace.