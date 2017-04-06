Search

Havering Pc accused of perverting the course of justice following Mile End crash

PUBLISHED: 14:52 06 April 2017 | UPDATED: 15:09 06 April 2017

Pc Miladur Khan will stand trial at Southwark Crown Court on May 2.

PA Archive/PA Images

A serving police officer has been charged with perverting the course of justice following a road crash in Mile End.

Pc Miladur Khan, who is based in Havering, will stand trial at Southwark Crown Court on May 2.

The 30-year-old has been charged following the crash, which involved two vehicles, on Burdett Road on June 29 last year.

Mured Khan, 26, of Stepney Way, Stepney, will also stand trial charged with driving without insurance.

Pc Khan will face an internal misconduct review once the criminal proceedings have ended.

Havering Pc accused of perverting the course of justice following Mile End crash

14:52 Lorraine King

