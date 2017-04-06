Havering Pc accused of perverting the course of justice following Mile End crash

Pc Miladur Khan will stand trial at Southwark Crown Court on May 2. PA Archive/PA Images

A serving police officer has been charged with perverting the course of justice following a road crash in Mile End.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pc Miladur Khan, who is based in Havering, will stand trial at Southwark Crown Court on May 2.

The 30-year-old has been charged following the crash, which involved two vehicles, on Burdett Road on June 29 last year.

Mured Khan, 26, of Stepney Way, Stepney, will also stand trial charged with driving without insurance.

Pc Khan will face an internal misconduct review once the criminal proceedings have ended.