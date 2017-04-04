Breaking News

Man, 73, arrested by detectives investigating murder in Bow

The fight took place in Parnell Road in Bow. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

Police have launched a murder hunt after a man collapsed and died following a fight on a bus in Bow.

Detectives have arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident on the 488 bus in Parnell Road, yesterday evening.

Officers were called to a fight between two men which spilled out on to the streets when they both got off the bus at around 8.45pm.

A man in his 60s was found collapsed on the street and rushed to hospital where he later died.

The arrested man was held near the scene and is being questioned at a police station in east London.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fight on the bus or in Parnell Road to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room on 0208 345 3985 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.