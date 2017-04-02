Murder hunt after man, 21, stabbed to death in Custom House off-licence

The murder scene in Custom House. Picture TWITTER@@Holly_chestie Archant

A murder investigation has been started today after a stabbing at Custom House by the Royal Docks.

Police were called at 3.30pm when the incident was reported in Canning Town at an off-licence in Freemasons Road.

A man aged 21 was treated with stab injuries by an ambulance crew in the shop, but died 10 minutes later.

Formal identification hasn’t been confirmed yet, but next of kin have been informed. A post mortem examination is to be held.

Three men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of murder, Scotland Yard confirmed this-evening. They are currently in custody at an east London police station.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the incident room on 020-8345 1570, or anonymously Crimestoppers on 0800-555111.