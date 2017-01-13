Nineth suspect arrested six months after Luther Edwards’ murder at York Hall

Luther Edwards (inset) murderd outside York Hall July 29, 2017 Archant

Detectives investigating the murder of a man on the steps of east London’s York Hall boxing venue last summer arrested a ninth suspect last night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

York Hall in Bethnal Green York Hall in Bethnal Green

The 30-year-old was arrested at Dartford in Kent on suspicion of the murder of Luther Edwards in Bethnal Green on July 29.

He was brought to a police station in east London where he has been bailed to return later, Scotland Yard confirmed today.

Investigations by the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are ongoing, while an appeal continues six months on for witnesses or anyone with information to contact police.

A fight broke out in York Hall on July 29, when 31-year-old Luther was just leaving a Friday night boxing match. The violence spilled out onto the street at around 10.30pm.

Murder scene outside York Hall where Luther Edwards was stabbed Murder scene outside York Hall where Luther Edwards was stabbed

Luthur staggered with a knife wound along Old Ford Road to a BP petrol station in Cambridge Heath Road where he collapsed.

Paramedics and doctors tried to save him, but he died an hour later at the Royal London Hospital.

A post-mortem examination at Poplar Mortuary later gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Seven of the eight suspects arrested during August and September, ages ranging from 24 to 31, remain on bail until this coming April. The eighth man, aged 24, has been released with no further action.

Petrol station in Cambridge Heath Road where Luther Edwards collapsed with stab wound Petrol station in Cambridge Heath Road where Luther Edwards collapsed with stab wound

Detectives were keeping an open mind on any motive and are still appealing for witnesses to call the incident room on 020-8345 3715, or anonymously Crimestoppers on 0800-555111, email: crimestoppers-uk.org.