Search

Advanced search

Two sex attacks in Victoria Park within two days

18:36 17 January 2017

Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

@LundunFeeldz

Vigilance has been urged, after two sex attacks took place in Victoria Park within the space of two days.

Last week the Gazette reported a woman was allegedly raped in the park in the early hours of Friday morning.

Scotland Yard confirmed today that another victim was grabbed and groped by a man less than 48 hours earlier, as she walked past a playground in the park.

Police are not linking the two incidents.

The first attack happened last Wednesday just after 4pm near to Old Ford Road. The suspect - described as a white man, aged between 20 to 30, around 5ft 10in tall, with short brown hair - ran off towards Gunmakers Lane.

The Gazette understands he had spiky black hair, was wearing jersey shorts, and was of Mediterranean appearance.

Scotland Yard said the second victim was grabbed by a man as she was walking in Grove Road just after midnight on Friday. After demanding cash, the woman claims the suspect forced her into bushes and raped her.

He is described as a white man, aged 30-40, and around 5ft 8in tall. He was wearing a grey hooded top with a black body warmer, blue jeans and grey trainers and is said to have a London accent.

Shocked park users have taken to Facebook to discuss the incidents.

Becki Harradence Lynch said: “Everyone should take care when walking through dimly lit parks late at night - unfortunately in this day and age nowhere is completely safe after dark.”

Richmond Desmond added: “We know there is good CCTV in that area and can only hope the perpetrator is caught soon.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the incidents should call 0208 733 5999, or to give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: Scotland Yard Facebook London

Latest East London News Stories

Two sex attacks in Victoria Park within two days

27 minutes ago Emma Bartholomew
Victoria park taped off (on Friday) and #mps attending Photo: @LundunFeeldz

Vigilance has been urged, after two sex attacks took place in Victoria Park within the space of two days.

Carwash owner jailed after worker is electrocuted taking shower at Bethnal Green premises

09:04 Mike Brooke
Shut... Bubbles car wash [photo: Google]

The owner of a carwash has been jailed for manslaughter after one of his staff was electrocuted while living in dilapidated conditions provided by the business under railway arches in London’s East End.

Trojan malware cyber attack on NHS computer data at east London and City hospitals

Yesterday, 16:28 Mike Brooke
Royal London and other East London and City hospitals hit by cyber attack

Hospitals across East London including the huge Royal London have been hit by a cyber attack with patients’ confidential records having to be taken offline.

Pop mix is the ‘soul’ of new youth choir being set up in east London

Yesterday, 12:06 Mike Brooke
Hannah Brine's youth choir singing workshop

Contemporary singing workshops to teach soul, pop and gospel are being set up for teenagers in London’s East End run by professional choral conductors.

‘I Am Me’ say pupils at Whitechapel’s Swanlea School in their film on mental awareness

Yesterday, 09:34 Mike Brooke
Pictures at an exhibition... about film on mental wellbeing made by pupils at Swanlea School [photos: Megan Oldham, 14, for Mile End Project]

A campaign of mental awareness has been launched by teenagers with a film they shot themselves at their school in London’s East End where there is one of the country’s highest levels of mental illness.

Hunt for rapist who attacked woman in Victoria Park earlier today

Friday, January 13, 2017 Mike Brooke
Hunt for Victoria Park rapist

Detectives are hunting a rapist who struck in the very early hours of today at Victoria Park in east London.

Mayor is fed at emergency Whitechapel soup kitchen set up to feed the homeless

Friday, January 13, 2017 Mike Brooke
Hungry? Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs invited for a hot meal in Whitechapel soup kitchen

The mayor of one of Britain’s most-deprived boroughs turned up in the cold to be fed at a soup kitchen set up for the homeless in London’s East End.

Rehoused East End families make a move to stay where they are at Shadwell

Friday, January 13, 2017 Mike Brooke
Ricardo Gury moves into his new home at Shadwell

Families waiting 10 years to be rehoused have been given new homes in the same neighbourhood as part of a housing association’s “localism” policy in London’s East End.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Carwash owner jailed after worker is electrocuted taking shower at Bethnal Green premises

Shut... Bubbles car wash [photo: Google]

Shock defeat for Labour as independent ‘novice’ wins Tower Hamlets by-election at Whitechapel

Ahmed Shafi ... Whitechapel by-election winner (independent)

Hunt for rapist who attacked woman in Victoria Park earlier today

Hunt for Victoria Park rapist

Trojan malware cyber attack on NHS computer data at east London and City hospitals

Royal London and other East London and City hospitals hit by cyber attack

Shea family storm out of Krays private West End ‘Legend’ film preview

Wedding scene... Tom Hardy as Reggie Kray and Emily Browning as Frances in 'Legend'
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now