David Jones, 90, finally gets fame in an east London street with his name

David Jones, 90, snapped in Stratford's David Street in east London [photos: Jonathan Chater on a Google background] Anchor & Google

Old folk in their nineties have just ended 2016 having their portraits on public display which were photographed in streets across London baring their names.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents at Silk Court care home in London’s East End had their pictures shown at Oxford House Gallery in Bethnal Green as part in a ‘Streetwise’ nostalgia project.

Retired East End textile designer David Jones, 90, had his snap taken in David Street in Stratford.

“I wanted to look my best,” he said proudly. “It felt like I was going on a date!”

Each ‘street’ portrait was also a chance for photographer Jonathan Chater to record their life memories for the Oxford House project.

He explained: “We often went with them to a local café after the formal portrait beside the street sign when I was able to capture them in more relaxed mood. I often find I get the best photographs when they’re not aware they’re being snapped.”

The aim of the project was to bring “fulfilment and joy” to the care home residents to give them an association with the life they used to live.