Search

Advanced search

David Jones, 90, finally gets fame in an east London street with his name

11:35 03 January 2017

David Jones, 90, snapped in Stratford's David Street in east London [photos: Jonathan Chater on a Google background]

David Jones, 90, snapped in Stratford's David Street in east London [photos: Jonathan Chater on a Google background]

Anchor & Google

Old folk in their nineties have just ended 2016 having their portraits on public display which were photographed in streets across London baring their names.

Residents at Silk Court care home in London’s East End had their pictures shown at Oxford House Gallery in Bethnal Green as part in a ‘Streetwise’ nostalgia project.

Retired East End textile designer David Jones, 90, had his snap taken in David Street in Stratford.

“I wanted to look my best,” he said proudly. “It felt like I was going on a date!”

Each ‘street’ portrait was also a chance for photographer Jonathan Chater to record their life memories for the Oxford House project.

He explained: “We often went with them to a local café after the formal portrait beside the street sign when I was able to capture them in more relaxed mood. I often find I get the best photographs when they’re not aware they’re being snapped.”

The aim of the project was to bring “fulfilment and joy” to the care home residents to give them an association with the life they used to live.

Keywords: London

Latest East London News Stories

David Jones, 90, finally gets fame in an east London street with his name

11:35 Mike Brooke
David Jones, 90, snapped in Stratford's David Street in east London [photos: Jonathan Chater on a Google background]

Old folk in their nineties have just ended 2016 having their portraits on public display which were photographed in streets across London baring their names.

Poll: What is your New Year’s resolution?

Sunday, January 1, 2017 Niall Joyce
New Year's celebrations. Picture: PA

As we wave goodbye to 2016 thousands of us will be pledging to give up our vices and take on new commitments for our New Year’s resolutions.

Queen’s Honours for Queen Mary’s mental health professor and a man keeping kids out of gangs

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Mike Brooke
New Year's Honours... Queen Mary's professor Kamaldeep Bhui

A mental health researcher at Queen Mary’s University has been included in the Queen’s New Years’ Honours alongside a man who runs a project keeping teenagers off the streets and away from drugs and street gangs in London’s East End.

Patients ‘in danger’ from £22bn NHS cuts, East London GPs warn

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Mike Brooke
Downing Street demo in 2015 over surgery closure threats

Patients are in danger from their local GPs being overworked, surgeries in London’s deprived East End are warning.

‘Dog that saved my life’ up for Crufts award, East End ex-cop close to suicide reveals

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Mike Brooke and Phil Jones
Kingston the 'hero' Labrador with owner Jackie Kennedy on a day at the seaside

Former Met police officer Jackie Kennedy had thoughts of suicide at a low-point in her life—crippled with a rare neurological condition—until she was given a working Labrador to keep her company.

Meeting the Whitechapel team who keep them alive—Sickle Cell patients living with a killer disease

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Mike Brooke
Routine blood testing keeping Sickle Cell patients alive

Sufferers of Sickle Cell disease have been behind the scenes to meet the scientists who routinely save their lives at the pathology research labs in east London where their blood is regularly screened.

ADVERTISER 150: So here’s to the future now, it’s only just begun

Sunday, December 25, 2016 Mike Brooke
Just a glimpse... some of our front pages over the past 150 years

We’ve reached the end of the line with our nightly series on the East London Advertiser’s 150th anniversary by looking at the fall from grace of an elected mayor and the start of London’s ‘super tube’ giving hope for the East End’s future. It’s how we’ll be shaping up for the next 150 years reporting the news...

Hunt for gang after £1,500 raid on Petticoat Lane Co-op in Spitalfields

Saturday, December 24, 2016 Mike Brooke
Co-op raid... hunt for gang of five

Detectives are hunting a gang following a £1,500 raid on a Co-op supermarket and a series of other robberies and burglaries in London’s East End.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

East End’s ‘Pretty Boy’ knuckle-boxing hard man Roy Shaw dies at 76

Roy 'Pretty Boy' Shaw back in the old days... Britain's hardest criminal

I plotted Krays’ murder, Freddie Foreman reveals in ‘The Krays—Kill Order’ film of London’s underworld

Freddie Foreman

Shea family feel ‘left out’ of Kray movie Legend about story of ‘tragic’ Frances

True-crime movie Legend with Emily Browning as Frances Kray and Tom Hardy as Reggie Kray

Shock defeat for Labour as independent ‘novice’ wins Tower Hamlets by-election at Whitechapel

Ahmed Shafi ... Whitechapel by-election winner (independent)

Queen’s Honours for Queen Mary’s mental health professor and a man keeping kids out of gangs

New Year's Honours... Queen Mary's professor Kamaldeep Bhui
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now