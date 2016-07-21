Bow Arts ends first year of programme to get next generation of artists ready

Delighted children at Bow Arts exhibition (photos: Rob Harris] Rob Harris

An education charity developing the next generation of artists with a schools programme in east London that puts creative learning back in the classroom has put on its first year’s partnership exhibition of the youngsters’ artwork.

Youngsters' artwork on display at Swanley School Youngsters' artwork on display at Swanley School

The exhibition held at Whitechapel’s Swanlea Secondary included artwork from six local primary schools in the E1 ‘partnership area’—Thomas Buxton, Canon Barnett, Stewart Headlam, Hague, Kobi Nazrul and Osmani.

Children from the seven schools came together at Swanlea to celebrate the first 12 months with Bow Arts which has included projects and setting up art clubs.

“We have a duty to provide children with creative education,” Bow Arts’ Rob Smith said.

East End pupils get classroom art tuition from Bow Arts education charity East End pupils get classroom art tuition from Bow Arts education charity

“Otherwise we risk denying them a future in London’s thriving creative industries.

“Our partnership with the E1 schools is tackling this challenge head on, to fight for the place of creativity in education.”

Projects included a Rio Olympics mural at Hague Primary, solar system sculptures at Osmani Primary, Sci-Fi costumes for Thomas Buxton Primary’s carnival and Swanlea Secondary’s arts masterclasses.

Creative... secdondary pupil in Bow Arts classroom lesson [photo: Swanley School] Creative... secdondary pupil in Bow Arts classroom lesson [photo: Swanley School]

Swanley pupils also had a week of activities to give a wider perspective on life, with trips to London theatres and museums.

Headteacher Brenda Landers said: “Arts week has been a huge learning experience for our people and for our local primary schools.”

Years 7 and 9 watched three stage productions, Year 10 went on a “walk through history” at the Tower of London and in the British, Science, Natural History and V&A museums, as well as the Wallace Collection, National Portrait Gallery and Tate Modern.

At the end of the day... art is fun for youngsters in east London [photo: Rob Harris] At the end of the day... art is fun for youngsters in east London [photo: Rob Harris]

Sixth Form students went on university tours to Westminster and Kent for a taste of university life.

Activities in school included sports workshops run by Olympic athletes Lina Nielsen, Deji Tobias and Mia Spence.