Bow School’s new 6th form first ever A-Level results tops Tower Hamlets league table

Bow Secondary School TH Cll

A new sixth form opened at a school in east London just two years ago has finished top of the local league table for high grades at A-level in its first ever results, it has emerged this week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bow School head teacher Cath Smith when the new campus first opened Bow School head teacher Cath Smith when the new campus first opened

Bow School, which started its sixth form in 2014 under head teacher Cath Smith, had one-in-four students getting AAB or better in last summer’s exams.

It put the school at the top of Tower Hamlets league table for A-Level results, according to figures just released.

“Fostering a sense of ‘community’ is the best way to support students, no matter what their background,” a proud sixth form head Nadia Dellagana tells tomorrow’s East London Advertiser.

“The results exceeded all that we hoped for when we opened a sixth form to provide a foundation to build on in years to come.”

Top achiever last summer was Azim Ahmed with two A*s and an A who is now studying Mechanical Engineering at UCL. Classmates Minhaj Chowdhury and Jabir Kerris were given £5,000 annual bursaries from Rothschild & Co, which are not available at other schools, to study at Manchester and Exeter.

The A-Level results put Bow Secondary in the top 20 per cent of London schools, including those in the independent sector.

They come at a time of significant change for a school in one of London’s most-deprives areas where 70 per cent of its pupils are eligible for free school meals, amongst the highest levels in the country.

The former Bow Boys Secondary moved to its new campus in 2014 at Twelvetrees Crescent, on the banks of the Lea River, when it expanded to open its sixth form. It also began for the first time admitting girls in the lower years.