Cricket hero Devon Malcolm ‘bowled over’ when asked to open London Stock Exchange

Children from Hague Primary with Devon Malcolm (centre) and Stock Exchange bosses opening for tradeing [photo: Thomas Alexander] Thomas Alexander Photography

Former England cricketer Devon Malcolm was joined by pupils from Bethnal Green’s Hague Primary to formally open the London Stock Exchange in the City.

The school was chosen to take part in the opening earlier this month by the Chance to Shine charity that brings cricket to state schools.

Devon, who is more used to opening England’s bowling than London’s financial market, took part in the formal ceremony by placing an engraved glass tablet onto the podium that signified that trading can commence.

“All my life I’ve been opening the bowling,” he said. “But this was my first time opening the Stock Exchange.

“I was so excited I was up from 5am and couldn’t get back to sleep!”

The Hague school trip was arranged by the charity which is promoting ‘Street’ cricket, a fast-paced version of the game that uses a tapeball—a tennis ball wrapped in electrical tape. Innings last for 20 balls and games last for just 20 minutes.

It is an accessible and competitive sport that helps youngsters learn life skills and needs very little cricket equipment, which is ideal for inner-city venues

Chance to Shine is a charity bringing cricket to state schools and providing opportunities in areas that are not traditional cricket venues. The London Stock Exchange Foundation is one of its corporate supporters and gives the charity professional advice.