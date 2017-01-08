Search

Advanced search

‘Don’t ignore poverty’ inner city mayors urge PM with new funding formula for schools

14:05 06 January 2017

John Biggs warning to Prime Minister Theresa May

John Biggs warning to Prime Minister Theresa May

Archant

The Mayor in one of Britain’s most deprived areas has called on the Prime Minister to scrap her planned changes to school funding which threaten cuts in areas with children from the poorest backgrounds.

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs looks westward to the Govenment in a 'bulldog' plea over school fundingTower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs looks westward to the Govenment in a 'bulldog' plea over school funding

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs made his appeal to Downing Street—along with 23 other inner city mayors and council leaders across the country—pleading for the government to reverse planned changes to the schools’ budget funding formula which at present is weighted to help children from deprived backgrounds.

The inner city leaders say the changes would reverse progress made in the past 10 years.

Examples include latest league tables showing Tower Hamlets primary schools ranked 11th in the country for children achieving standards in the Three Rs.

What worries Mayor John Biggs is a new formula no longer takes poverty or deprivation into account when handing out funds to schools.

East End children learning IT coding at Bethnal Green's Rochelle PrimaryEast End children learning IT coding at Bethnal Green's Rochelle Primary

He and the other council leaders signed an open letter to Downing Street pointing out that schools in deprived areas face a £245m annual loss, while affluent areas would gain £218m.

“Our schools produce amazing exam results despite Tower Hamlets being one of the most deprived places in the country,” he told the East London Advertiser. “Social mobility would be harmed if the government goes ahead with these plans which do nothing but punish pupils from the poorest communities.”

The new formula follows lobbying by affluent areas seeking equal hand-outs which would give them an extra £218m — at the expense of poorer districts.

Tower Hamlets is getting children up to scratch in reading, writing and arithmetic, according to last summer’s National Curriculum tests for 11-year-olds, because it is being given the resources it needs.

Children at playtime in Spitalfields Christchurch PrimaryChildren at playtime in Spitalfields Christchurch Primary

“We’ve always known we have some of the best schools in the country,” the mayor added. “Now it’s official.”

Funding changes would undermine youngsters educating their way out of poverty, he argues.

No school in a deprived area should be worse off as a result of the formula, the mayors’ open letter to Downing Street insists, if injustice is to be tackled in a modern Britain.

+++

Local authority leaders signing the letter to Downing Street:

John Biggs, Mayor, London borough of Tower Hamlets

Philip Glanville, Mayor, London borough of Hackney

Robin Wales, Mayor, London borough of Newham

Darren Rodwell, Leader, London borough of Barking & Dagenham

Chris Robbins, London borough of Waltham Forest

Denise Hyland, Leader, London borough of Greenwich

Lib Peck, Leader, London borough of Lambeth

Steve Bullock, Mayor, London borough of Lewisham

Peter John, Leader, London borough of Southwark

Richard Watts, Leader, London borough of Islington

Sarah Hayward, Leader, London borough of Camden

Elin Weston, Cabinet member for children and families, London borough of Haringey

Doug Taylor, Leader, London borough of Enfield

Stephen Cowan, Leader, London borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

Steve Curran, Leader, London borough of Hounslow

Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader, Bradford council

John Clancy, Leader, Birmingham city council

George Duggins, Leader, Coventry city council

David Sheard, Leader, Kirklees council

Joe Anderson, Mayor, Liverpool city council

Hazel Simmons, Leader, Luton council

Richard Leese, Leader, Manchester city council

Jon Collins, Leader, Nottingham city council

Chris Read, Leader, Rotherham council

Keywords: John Biggs United Kingdom United States America London Tower Hamlets

Latest East London News Stories

Ofsted downgrades East End Islamic school where pupils didn’t even know Prime Minister’s name

Yesterday, 11:52 Mike Brooke
Darul Hadis Latifiah School [photos: Google]

An independent Islamic school in London’s East End which has been downgraded by Ofsted has this-week hit back following its poor inspection which found pupils didn’t even know the name of the Prime Minister.

Regent’s Canal looking for lock-keepers like Rosemarie, if you’re interested

Yesterday, 07:00 Mike Brooke
Rosemarie Coffey at Old Ford Lock on Regent's Canal

The charity that looks after London’s Regent’s Canal is searching for volunteers to take-up the iconic waterway role of becoming lock-keepers.

RAP Trust gets cash from City of London to help rehabilitate jailed addicts

Mon, 17:06 Mike Brooke
Giving something back to society... Lloyd Streeton

Lloyd Streeton did ‘time’ in Wandsworth on a downward slope of drug and alcohol addiction—until a rehab project begun in London’s East End helped turn his life around.

Video: Tube strike causes woes for Canary Wharf commuters at Stratford

Mon, 11:43 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
Commuters at Stratford station this morning during the Tube strike

Today’s Tube strike was a mixed bag for commuters going through Stratford this morning, with travellers bound for Canary Wharf stuck in long queues whilst some routes had only minor disruption.

TUBE STRIKE: Limited services on the Central, District, Jubilee—but Hammersmith & City and Circle not running

Mon, 09:08 Mike Brooke
London Underground

Tens of thousands of commuters have been hit this-morning by a strike on the London Underground causing widespread travel disruption.

MISSING: Have you seen Kelsey Price, 13, from Bromley-by-Bow

Sunday, January 8, 2017 Mike Brooke
MISSING... 13-year-old Kelsey Price from Bow [low-resolution photo from Met Police]

Police are appealing for help tonight to find a schoolgirl missing from her home in east London after she was last seen on Thursday afternoon.

‘Don’t ignore poverty’ inner city mayors urge PM with new funding formula for schools

Friday, January 6, 2017 Mike Brooke
John Biggs warning to Prime Minister Theresa May

The Mayor in one of Britain’s most deprived areas has called on the Prime Minister to scrap her planned changes to school funding which threaten cuts in areas with children from the poorest backgrounds.

Man jailed after vicious, drunken street attack in Stepney caught on council CCTV

Friday, January 6, 2017 Mike Brooke
Jailed... George Jacomelli, caught on CCTV kicking his victim in the head in street brawl in Stepney

George Jacomelli was so drunk he didn’t remember viciously kicking a man in the head who was lying on the pavement—but admitted he was the suspect caught on CCTV.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Ofsted downgrades East End Islamic school where pupils didn’t even know Prime Minister’s name

Darul Hadis Latifiah School [photos: Google]

Regent’s Canal looking for lock-keepers like Rosemarie, if you’re interested

Rosemarie Coffey at Old Ford Lock on Regent's Canal

Man jailed after vicious, drunken street attack in Stepney caught on council CCTV

Jailed... George Jacomelli, caught on CCTV kicking his victim in the head in street brawl in Stepney

East End’s ‘Pretty Boy’ knuckle-boxing hard man Roy Shaw dies at 76

Roy 'Pretty Boy' Shaw back in the old days... Britain's hardest criminal

‘Don’t ignore poverty’ inner city mayors urge PM with new funding formula for schools

John Biggs warning to Prime Minister Theresa May
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now