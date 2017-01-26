Search

George Green’s pupils scores with spruced-up new Astro turf football pitch

17:03 26 January 2017

George Green's principal Jill Baker with pupiuls and Island Sports Trust's Chris Knight and Mokbul Hussain [photo: Moxography]

MOXOGRAPHY

A school in east London has landed a £150,000 windfall from sports foundation bosses to spruce-up its football pitch Astro turf and improve community sports activity on the Isle of Dogs.

The official reopening of the pitch at Millwall’s George Green’s Secondary on January 18 was just in time for the winter freeze!

The grant from Island Sports Trust has been used by the school in Manchester Road to refurbish the pitch to improve football for other schools, clubs and community groups in the East End.

“We want to encourage people who haven’t played sports since their childhood days,” school principal Jill Baker said. “This investment means we can finally meet the growing demand to take part in sports, whether socially or competitively.”

The sports trust has a long-term programme of funding capital projects which inspire communities to get active and take part in sports and exercise.

Groups wanting to use the new 3G Astro turf outside school hours can contact Island Sports Trust manager Mokbul Hussain on 020-7001 9441.

