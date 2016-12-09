Girl and giraffe teach three-year-olds about mental health at Half Moon theatre in Limehouse

Amber-Rose May plays Girl in Half Moon theatre's The Girl and The Giraffe Half Moon

A play teaching children how to cope with mental illness in the family is being staged at east London’s Half Moon theatre for audiences as young as three.

The 45-minute Girl and The Giraffe production being staged tomorrow (Sat) by Floods of Ink theatre company addresses issues of mental health for youngsters up to six and their families.

“This is teaching them that sometimes people can be poorly in ways that aren’t always obvious,” Floods of Ink co-founder Amber-Rose May who plays Girl explains.

“We shared personal stories with friends and family, talking to people whose lives had been affected by mental illness, when we realised things can be daunting for adults to talk to children about mental health.

“So we created a show that explores these issues in an age-appropriate way.”

Girl is playing in her garden when she spots something peculiar on the other side of the fence—and comes face to face with Giraffe.

A friendship grows, but Girl discovers that Giraffe isn’t well and tries to make him better with bandages, a cup of tea and even baking a cake, but doesn’t get it quite right.

Girl soon realises that Giraffe doesn’t need a plaster for a graze or scratch, but something different, like friendship and love.

Mental health can be a difficult topic to address, Amber-Rose points out. Youngsters need to know that “sometimes we need a different kind of plaster for things we don’t see”.

The Girl and the Giraffe for ages 3-6 is December 10 at Half Moon children’s theatre in White Horse Road, off Commercial Road, near Limehouse station. Tickets £7 online or Box Office on 020-7709 8900.