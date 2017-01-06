Search

‘Give us the tools and we’ll finish the job’ inner city mayors urge PM on school funding

14:05 06 January 2017

John Biggs warning to Prime Minister Theresa May

Archant

The Mayor in one of Britain’s most deprived areas has called on the Prime Minister to scrap her planned changes to school funding which threaten budget cuts in areas with children from the poorest backgrounds.

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs made his ‘bulldog’ appeal to Downing Street—along with 23 other inner city mayors and council leaders across the country—echoing Churchill’s Lend-Lease plea to the US to help democracy against Hitler before America entered the Second World War.

Churchill had urged: “Give us the tools and we’ll finish the job.”

Mayor Biggs and the others are doing the same, urging Theresa May to give schools in poor areas the funds to educate children in deprives areas out of the poverty blitz.

“Our schools produce amazing exam results despite Tower Hamlets being one of the most deprived places in the country,” Mayor Biggs told the East London Advertiser. “Social mobility would be harmed if the government goes ahead with these plans which do nothing but punish pupils from the poorest communities.”

Latest league tables show primary schools in London’s East End are ranked 11th in the country for children achieving expected standards in the Three Rs.

But what worries the mayor is the new funding formula which no longer takes poverty or deprivation into account when handing out cash to education authorities.

He and the other council leaders have signed an open letter to Mrs May pointing out that inner city schools face a £245m annual loss, while affluent areas would gain £218m.

They are urging the Prime Minister to “adopt the firm principle that no school in a deprived area should be worse off” with the new formula.

Tower Hamlets is getting more children up to scratch in reading, writing and arithmetic in results from last summer’s National Curriculum tests for 11-year-olds with more rigorous SATs tests, Mayor Biggs adds.

“We’ve always known we have some of the best schools in the country—now it’s official,” he said. “But our social mobility would be harmed by these funding changes which do nothing but punish pupils from the poorest communities.”

The 24 mayors and council leaders, including his east London neighbours like Hackney’s Mayor Philip Glanville and Newham’s Sir Robin Wales, represent 1.4 million schoolchildren in Britain’s inner cities.

The new schools funding formula coming in later this year follows lobbying by the F40 group of more-affluent local authorities which believes they are being underfunded.

The Prime Minister has said her aim is to increase social mobility—but the inner city mayors believe the formula being adopted for school budgets would deal “a huge blow” to disadvantaged areas.

No school in a deprived area should be worse off as a result of the formula, their open letter argues, if injustice is to be tackled in a modern Britain.

Local authority leaders signing the letter to Downing Street:

John Biggs, Mayor, London borough of Tower Hamlets

Philip Glanville, Mayor, London borough of Hackney

Robin Wales, Mayor, London borough of Newham

Darren Rodwell, Leader, London borough of Barking & Dagenham

Chris Robbins, London borough of Waltham Forest

Denise Hyland, Leader, London borough of Greenwich

Lib Peck, Leader, London borough of Lambeth

Steve Bullock, Mayor, London borough of Lewisham

Peter John, Leader, London borough of Southwark

Richard Watts, Leader, London borough of Islington

Sarah Hayward, Leader, London borough of Camden

Elin Weston, Cabinet member for children and families, London borough of Haringey

Doug Taylor, Leader, London borough of Enfield

Stephen Cowan, Leader, London borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

Steve Curran, Leader, London borough of Hounslow

Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader, Bradford council

John Clancy, Leader, Birmingham city council

George Duggins, Leader, Coventry city council

David Sheard, Leader, Kirklees council

Joe Anderson, Mayor, Liverpool city council

Hazel Simmons, Leader, Luton council

Richard Leese, Leader, Manchester city council

Jon Collins, Leader, Nottingham city council

Chris Read, Leader, Rotherham council

