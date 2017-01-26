Search

Learn to be leaders, youths are urged by Poplar Harca housing organisation

07:00 26 January 2017

Poplar Harca's Youth Empowerment Board at Spotlight youth centre

Youngsters are being invited to join a five-week youth leadership training programme in London’s East End which aims to get them more involved in public issues.

The programme is open to anyone aged 16 to 21 who are interested in community, injustice, housing, youth work or wants to campaign for young people’s rights.

It includes guest speakers from the National Housing Federation, skills master classes and interactive learning organised by Poplar Harca housing association.

“No experience or skills are needed to attend the training,” explains the association’s Sally Anthony in today’s East London Advertiser.

“We are looking for people who want to speak up about issues affecting their area, or those wanting to grow in confidence in how to make their voices heard.”

Those taking part get a boost to their CVs and improve their employment prospects when they leave school.

They receive a certificate at the end of the programme in March and could then join the association’s Youth Empowerment Board which has previously been involved designing Poplar’s Spotlight youth centre.

The programme runs 6-8pm on Wednesdays at The Spotlight centre, by Langdon Park DLR station in Poplar, from February 22 to March 22. Deadline to apply is February 14, after when applicants are contacted.

Keywords: London

