Maddy’s invisible groovers ‘go with voom and soul pepper’ at Half Moon theatre

'Maddy and the Invisible Groovers' at Half Moon Theatre November 19 Invisible Flash theatre company

A show about pursuing dreams is being staged for children in London’s East End on Saturday morning to stimulate youngsters’ imaginations by exploring the senses.

Invisible Flash theatre company which works with schools for blind children is staging a family production of Maddy and the Invisible Band of Groovers at the Half Moon in Limehouse, to stimulate their senses through storytelling, puppetry and songs.

The story encourages the young audience to believe in themselves or “go with the voom and the soul pepper”.

Maddy lacks confidence and has had a bad day at school. Her granddad has just moved in and the last thing she wants is to help him unpack his boxes.

But she opens a special box when Granddad lets her into a secret about a girl with portable ears, a piano teacher, vile siblings, an old potato and an owl that drives a bus.

“We look forward to children exploring their senses and stimulating their imaginations,” Half Moon’s director Chris Elwell said. “It’s important that theatre for young people is accessible for everyone.”

Half Moon holds a free craft session after Saturday’s performance where children make their own memory box, inspired by the show.

Tickets for the 11am performance are £7 at the box office on 020-7709 8900, or download from Half Moon’s website.