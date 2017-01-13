Pop mix is the ‘soul’ of new youth choir being set up in east London

Hannah Brine's youth choir singing workshop Hannah Brine

Contemporary singing workshops to teach soul, pop and gospel are being set up for teenagers in London’s East End run by professional choral conductors.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hannah Brine and Patrick Barrett are setting up the East London Harmony choir offering free two-hour singing tuition.

“We will be learning a mix of contemporary songs in two-part and three-part harmony,” Hannah explained. “We have ambitious plans and want to train our young singers to the highest standard.”

The workshops are being run at the Stour Space in Roach Road at Fish Island, on the Lea waterfront at Old Ford, on January 28 at 12 noon, March 19 at 3pm and April 23 at 3-5pm.

Hannah Brine, who also runs Victoria Park Singers, started running workshops for young people with Patrick in October after Tower Hamlets Council approached them.

They plan to set up a permanent contemporary youth choir where members learn to perform a mix of gospel and pop, with “no previous experience needed”.