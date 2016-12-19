Royal Horticultural Society ‘Garden Space’ race victory for Whitechapel’s Swanlea School

Garden Space competition winners from Whitechapel's Swanlea School... Swanfeaf team (top) and Poison Ivy team Swanlea School

Teenagers from London’s East End where gardens are thin on the ground have won a prestigious ‘creative space’ race for a community garden.

Top overall winning design by Swanlea School's Swanleaf team Top overall winning design by Swanlea School's Swanleaf team

The pupils in two teams from Whitechapel’s Swanlea Secondary’s Year 9 competed in the Royal Horticulture Society’s 10-week ‘Green Plan It’ project to come up with a creative garden space in the school or in the community.

They had to write a detailed report including research and planning and make a scale model of the final design to present to judges at Capel Manor College—and took home two of the awards including overall winner.

“This double victory was the school’s first design competition,” Swanlea’s proud Design Technology teacher Chris Nairn said.

“It’s a great achievement for our department that shows students are really developing as designers on a national scale.”

Pupils' Choice award created by Swanley School's Poison Ivy team Pupils' Choice award created by Swanley School's Poison Ivy team

Swanlea was one of 20 London schools taking part in the project which ended with the final judging on December 9.

The school’s ‘Swanleaf’ team won the Best Overall title for a garden to benefit the community, with a model which could be made on any balcony from recycled objects found in the Whitechapel area.

Swanley’s second team, ‘Poison Ivy’, designed a garden for the school and took the Pupils’ Choice award where competitors voted for their favourite design from other schools.