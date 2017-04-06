Search

You can soon try clothes 'online' before buying them if Poplar students sell their idea

PUBLISHED: 12:38 06 April 2017 | UPDATED: 12:50 06 April 2017

Students have come up with a novel idea of using photographs and one’s measurements to create a ‘virtual body’ to try on clothes ‘online’ before buying them.

The idea has got two east London business students through to the final of The Big Idea Challenge, one of Britain’s largest entrepreneurship competitions.

Gizem Hassan, 17, from Bow, teamed up with her fellow Tower Hamlets College student Levente Bauer, 16, from Woolwich, both studying BTEC Level 3 Business, to try their luck in the annual contest with their dreams of one day becoming successful business owners.

“I’ve had so many problems buying clothes online,” Gizem explained. “I’m always returning stuff that doesn’t fit properly—but this idea solves those problems now we have the technology to do it.”

Their online clothing company idea using photos and vital statistics to model clothes online has taken them through to the final at St James’s Palace on April 24, when they make their 60-second pitch to an audience including Prince Andrew.

They were up against rival teams from other London colleges, with the lucky ones making it to the second round and a day at a boot camp to develop their business ideas and be mentored on how to pitch them to a panel of judges. The Poplar team was mentored by Natwest Bank’s Ricci Didonato (pictured with them).

Tower Hamlets College principal Alison Arnaud said: “They have worked hard on their idea and it would be fantastic to see it pay off. Our business studies course teaches the subject, but also develops their abilities to apply knowledge to the real world.”

The annual Big Challenge, in partnership with London Metropolitan University, is aimed at students aged 16 to 18 with ideas that could turn into profitable businesses. Gizem and Levente could soon be on their way.

Keywords: Tower Hamlets College United Kingdom London

