Search

Advanced search

Fury over switching Osmani School’s name to Vallance—but Tower Hamlets council can do nothing

13:53 19 January 2017

Whitechapel's Osmani Primary School

Whitechapel's Osmani Primary School

Archant

Protests are planned by parents against a school in London’s Bangladeshi East End community planning to change its name from Osmani to Vallance.

Osmani Primary's Bengali heritageOsmani Primary's Bengali heritage

Governors of Whitechapel’s Osmani Primary in Vallance Road have written to parents advising that the name is being switched in September to Vallance Primary in a bid to fill empty places.

The plan raised anger last night at Tower Hamlets Council which voted to call on the school governors to hold a full consultation with parents.

The education authority itself has no power to prevent the change, councillors were told.

But council members were in no doubt in their resolution that the school governing body was “wrong not to consult parents before the decision”. The school should rely on its Ofsted results to promote itself—not abandon its heritage, they said.

School that opened in 1986 now struggles to fill placesSchool that opened in 1986 now struggles to fill places

Mayor John Biggs has had a meeting with the chair of governors to try and persuade the school to keep the Bengali name.

“There’s no reason why people shouldn’t sent their kids to Osmani just because of its Bengali name,” the mayor told councillors. “It serves the whole community—we’re celebrating figures who are important to our community in the names of our schools.”

Parents plan protests against the decision, ahead of a governors meeting planned next Tuesday.

The school opened in 1986 on the site of the former Montefiore Secondary is named after General Muhammed Osmani, who fought in the British Army in the Second World War.

Osmani Primary in Vallance RoadOsmani Primary in Vallance Road

He was born in 1918 to an affluent family in Sylhet, in India’s eastern Bengal province, now Bangladesh, who became an Indian civil servant before joining the British Army at the outbreak of War.

General Osmani’s name was an important symbol for the Bengali community, the council points out. Councillors urged the mayor and other group leaders to write to the governors to try and stop the switch and to “run a full consultation with parents”.

The decision to switch to ‘Vallance Primary’ was to meet rapidly changing demographics, the school insists. ‘Vallance Primary’ was picked as “a neutral name” that reflects the location in Whitechapel.

Chair of Governors Mike Tyler said in a statement to the East London Advertiser: “This has been a difficult decision—we understand the significance of the school’s name and respect parents’ views, but firmly believe the name change will help make sure we can meet future educational needs of the entire community.

“There is intense competition for pupils among schools in the area. We need to be as open and inclusive as possible to attract new parents.”

The school’s nursery intake this year is down by 23 children from last year, he points out, which reduces its income. The school will be almost half its size in six years’ time, governors fear, if the intake of new pupils remains the same.

Keywords: John Biggs Tower Hamlets Council Bangladesh London

Latest East London News Stories

Bomb alert on London Underground outside Stepney Green station

Yesterday, 17:23 Mike Brooke
Stepney Green Underground station in Mile End Road [photo: Google]

A suspect package left outside Stepney Green Underground station was detonated in a controlled explosion today.

Boost for east London as Network Rail launches £25m Hackney Wick scheme

Yesterday, 12:00 Mike Brooke
The new Hackney Wick station complex

Work is underway on a £25 million scheme for east London’s new Hackney Wick Overground station complex with major improvements in the surrounding streets.

Were you the passenger punched on DLR train at Shadwell on January 18?

Saturday, January 21, 2017 Mike Brooke
Passenger attacked on DLR

Police trying to trace a passenger they think was attacked by a teenage girl on a DLR train in east London.

East End pubs and clubs slammed with new council ‘midnight booze’ tax

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Mike Brooke
Brick Lane... Council's 'Late Night Levy' will hit pubs and bars

A late night tax is being brought in for premises selling booze after midnight in London’s East End in a bid to stem drunkenness on the streets.

Fury over switching Osmani School’s name to Vallance—but Tower Hamlets council can do nothing

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Mike Brooke
Whitechapel's Osmani Primary School

Protests are planned by parents against a school in London’s Bangladeshi East End community planning to change its name from Osmani to Vallance.

Hunt for suspects after man beaten to ground in Limehouse and nearly blinded

Thursday, January 19, 2017 Mike Brooke
Images of two suspects police trying to find

Detectives have released CCTV footage today of two men they have been looking for since last summer after a 27-year-old man was beaten up and almost blinded in an unprovoked attack in London’s East End.

Ninth suspect arrested six months after Luther Edwards’ murder at York Hall

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Mike Brooke
Luther Edwards (inset) murderd outside York Hall July 29, 2017

Detectives investigating the murder of a man on the steps of east London’s York Hall boxing venue last summer arrested a ninth suspect last night.

Girl, 13, last seen in Tower Hamlets

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Sebastian Murphy-Bates
Kelsey Price is missing from Newham and may be in Tower Hamlets Picture: Met Police

Police are growing “increasingly concerned” about a 13-year-old girl who went missing yesterday.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Bomb alert on London Underground outside Stepney Green station

Stepney Green Underground station in Mile End Road [photo: Google]

Boost for east London as Network Rail launches £25m Hackney Wick scheme

The new Hackney Wick station complex

Hunt for suspects after man beaten to ground in Limehouse and nearly blinded

Images of two suspects police trying to find

Were you the passenger punched on DLR train at Shadwell on January 18?

Passenger attacked on DLR

Fury over switching Osmani School’s name to Vallance—but Tower Hamlets council can do nothing

Whitechapel's Osmani Primary School
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now