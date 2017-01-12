Search

Advanced search

Lunchtime soup kitchen for the homeless set up in Whitechapel by Muslim Aid charity

12:15 12 January 2017

Food and clothing for the homeless being organised by Muslim Aid charity in Whitechapel outside East London Mosque [photos: Ben Stevens ]

Food and clothing for the homeless being organised by Muslim Aid charity in Whitechapel outside East London Mosque [photos: Ben Stevens ]

Ben Stevens/i-images

Volunteers are running a soup kitchen at lunchtime today to help feed and clothe the homeless in London’s East End.

Food and clothing for the homeless being organised by Muslim Aid charity in Whitechapel outside East Lonfon Mosque [photos: Ben Stevens ]Food and clothing for the homeless being organised by Muslim Aid charity in Whitechapel outside East Lonfon Mosque [photos: Ben Stevens ]

Members of the Muslim Aid charity are setting up the kitchen with a clothing hand-out stall at Whitechapel’s Altab Ali Park from 1.30pm.

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs is meeting them to see how their ‘Warm Hearts’ winter campaign is being run.

The volunteers received donations of food and clothing from the public when they sent up as collection point (pictured) outside the East London Mosque further along the Whitechapel Road before Christmas.

They are handing out hot meals today to 100 homeless people, many of whom sleep rough in the park and the neighbouring streets.

Some, they fear, might not survive the winter months, with an average 30,000 men and women dying in Britain each winter due to the cold. There is snow forecast later today.

The soup kitchen run is part of the annual campaign by Muslim Aid to help the elderly and homeless through the winter, by providing ‘keep warm’ rucksack kits full of essentials and supporting local food banks as a lifeline to struggling families.

Keywords: John Biggs United Kingdom London Tower Hamlets

Latest East London News Stories

Council tower block on Limehouse Triangle is rejected—after Tower Hamlets breaches own planning rules

37 minutes ago Mike Brooke
The Limerhouse Triangle by the Regent's Canal

A scathing attack on the way Tower Hamlets council has breached its own planning rules to get rid of a biodiversity green space and build another tower block in London’s East End has been slammed as “underhanded”.

Lunchtime soup kitchen for the homeless set up in Whitechapel by Muslim Aid charity

12:15 Mike Brooke
Food and clothing for the homeless being organised by Muslim Aid charity in Whitechapel outside East London Mosque [photos: Ben Stevens ]

Volunteers are running a soup kitchen at lunchtime today to help feed and clothe the homeless in London’s East End.

‘Don’t suffer in silence’ family of mum killed on London Underground urge depression sufferers

07:00 Mike Brooke
Family snapshot from happier times... Margaret Tisson when one of her two sons was born

The heartbroken family and friends of a woman believed to have taken her own life on the London Underground have launched a campaign urging those with depression or mental illness not to suffer in silence.

Margaret Tisson—a popular East End school dinner lady who was about to retire—had bouts of depression without telling her family.

Flat dwellers are ‘not in the pink’ over Tower Hamlets council’s new pink bag recycle rule

Yesterday, 16:46 Mike Brooke
Queue for Tower Hamlets free recycling bags at Whitechapel Idea Store... but have prood of identity!

Identity checks have been introduced in an area of London once plagued by voting fraud for the local elections—but not for catching polling fraudsters.

Tower Hamlets pledge to keep free school meals and set up poverty fund in face of £58m cuts

Yesterday, 13:36 Mike Brooke
Mayor John Biggs facing cuts by Theresa May's government

The Mayor of one of Britain’s most deprived boroughs plans to get round government spending cuts to keep free school meals, keep libraries open and set up a poverty fund for families on the breadline.

Disabled man going to High Court over operation that went wrong at London Independent Hospital

Yesterday, 11:33 Mike Brooke
Eddie Amani

Eddie Amani is planning a New Year High Court legal action in which he is blaming hospital doctors in London’s East End for leaving him “disabled for life” after an operation that went wrong.

Ofsted downgrades East End Islamic school where pupils didn’t even know Prime Minister’s name

Tue, 11:52 Mike Brooke
Darul Hadis Latifiah School [photos: Google]

An independent Islamic school in London’s East End which has been downgraded by Ofsted has this-week hit back following its poor inspection which found pupils didn’t even know the name of the Prime Minister.

Regent’s Canal looking for lock-keepers like Rosemarie, if you’re interested

Tue, 07:00 Mike Brooke
Rosemarie Coffey at Old Ford Lock on Regent's Canal

The charity that looks after London’s Regent’s Canal is searching for volunteers to take-up the iconic waterway role of becoming lock-keepers.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

‘Don’t suffer in silence’ family of mum killed on London Underground urge depression sufferers

Family snapshot from happier times... Margaret Tisson when one of her two sons was born

Flat dwellers are ‘not in the pink’ over Tower Hamlets council’s new pink bag recycle rule

Queue for Tower Hamlets free recycling bags at Whitechapel Idea Store... but have prood of identity!

Ofsted downgrades East End Islamic school where pupils didn’t even know Prime Minister’s name

Darul Hadis Latifiah School [photos: Google]

Teenager drowned after hide-and-seek game at Limehouse Cut went wrong

Shahidul Hasan, 15, was a popular A grade student

Regent’s Canal looking for lock-keepers like Rosemarie, if you’re interested

Rosemarie Coffey at Old Ford Lock on Regent's Canal
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now