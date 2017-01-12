Lunchtime soup kitchen for the homeless set up in Whitechapel by Muslim Aid charity

Food and clothing for the homeless being organised by Muslim Aid charity in Whitechapel outside East London Mosque [photos: Ben Stevens ] Ben Stevens/i-images

Volunteers are running a soup kitchen at lunchtime today to help feed and clothe the homeless in London’s East End.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Food and clothing for the homeless being organised by Muslim Aid charity in Whitechapel outside East Lonfon Mosque [photos: Ben Stevens ] Food and clothing for the homeless being organised by Muslim Aid charity in Whitechapel outside East Lonfon Mosque [photos: Ben Stevens ]

Members of the Muslim Aid charity are setting up the kitchen with a clothing hand-out stall at Whitechapel’s Altab Ali Park from 1.30pm.

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs is meeting them to see how their ‘Warm Hearts’ winter campaign is being run.

The volunteers received donations of food and clothing from the public when they sent up as collection point (pictured) outside the East London Mosque further along the Whitechapel Road before Christmas.

They are handing out hot meals today to 100 homeless people, many of whom sleep rough in the park and the neighbouring streets.

Some, they fear, might not survive the winter months, with an average 30,000 men and women dying in Britain each winter due to the cold. There is snow forecast later today.

The soup kitchen run is part of the annual campaign by Muslim Aid to help the elderly and homeless through the winter, by providing ‘keep warm’ rucksack kits full of essentials and supporting local food banks as a lifeline to struggling families.