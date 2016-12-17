Search

Advanced search

ADVERTISER 150: How we reported cheering crowds mobbing Queen’s East End motorcade

19:19 17 December 2016

Thousands turn out for Queen's motorcade through East End

Thousands turn out for Queen's motorcade through East End

Archant

1953: It rains all day on Coronation Day, June 2, but not enough to put the dampers on street parties in the East End. Our lookback at the news of the day to mark the East London Advertiser’s 150th anniversary last month reports the Queen’s motorcade the next day through the East End mobbed by cheering crowds...

June 5, 1953: East London Advertiser's front-pageJune 5, 1953: East London Advertiser's front-page

1953: Invitations have been sent to 100 old folk by the East London Advertiser to watch the Westminster Abbey Coronation ceremony and procession through the streets live on the small 12ins-screen television set in the carpeted salon of the Mile End Odeon on June 2.

One pensioner, 101-year-old Mrs Plucknett, is presented with a bouquet from the newspaper by the cinema manager, who serves up sandwiches with cake, biscuits and tea.

It is drizzling, but people’s spirits are far from dampened. Children’s street parties are held, despite the rain.

1953: Rainy Coronation Day street party June 21953: Rainy Coronation Day street party June 2

The biggest is on Stepney’s Bancroft Estate which is organised by the tenants’ association for 875 neighbourhood children.

There are wet blankets on the Isle of Dogs as neighbours from Millwall’s Conway House lend bedding to peg together to make a rain cover for 36 children to enjoy their street party in West Ferry Road.

The warden from nearby Christ Church saves the day for 73 boys and girls at Cubitt Town whose party in Stebondale Street is rained off. He invites them into the church hall out of the rain. Little Maureen Gilbert is crowned winner of the fancy dress as Coronation Queen.

1953: Coronation street party in Bethnal Green's Hemming Street1953: Coronation street party in Bethnal Green's Hemming Street

Mums and dads at Wendon Street in Old Ford hire covered stalls from Roman Road Market as tables for the 68 children, while 28 boys and girls from Tomlin’s Grove keep dry when one mother borrows the Conservative Hall in Bow Road for their party.

Parents in Bromley-by-Bow want to give 86 children a shiny new five-shilling piece (25p), but only manage to get 84 of the specially-minted coins. A Poplar borough councillor promises to help hunt out two more.

A Mrs Paynes misses the street party at Maverton Road in Old Ford—she’s busy giving birth at the Mile End Hospital to the East End’s first Coronation Day baby, weighing a healthy 7lb 1oz!

Glamis Estate street party in ShadwellGlamis Estate street party in Shadwell

QUEEN’S MOTORCADE THROUGH EAST END MOBBED BY CHEERING CROWDS

A bright Wednesday afternoon and the newly-crowned Elizabeth II comes to meet her people in London’s working class East End on June 3, a day after her Coronation in Westminster Abbey.

Hundreds of thousands pack the main roads as her motorcade battles to get through the surging crowds along the route through Shoreditch, Bethnal Green, Bow, Mile End and Whitechapel.

1953: Queen's motorcade in Whitechapel Road on June 3, day after her coronation1953: Queen's motorcade in Whitechapel Road on June 3, day after her coronation

The Advertiser mobilises six reporters along the route, starting in Hackney Road where the car draws up outside the Queen Elizabeth Children’s Hospital.

Nurse Dorothy Harris steps out carrying one of her young patients, three-year-old Colin Towers who is clutching flowers.

But the toddler is too shy to hand the flowers over, so Nurse Harris gives them to Prince Philip who hands them to the young Queen.

Police link arms outside Poplar Civic Centre in the Bow Road to try to control the crowds. The surge is finally halted and parents at the back pass their children over the heads of the crowd to the arms of waiting policemen who usher the youngsters to vantage points for a better view as the Queen approaches.

The pavement outside St Clement’s Hospital at Mile End is roped off for patients and staff, but in front are eight-year-old Rosy Gay from Poplar and nine-year-old John Davis from Chadwell Heath, spotted by Prince Philip who gives them a special wave.

The royal motorcade is late arriving in Whitechapel after its delay in Bow. The patient crowd outside Charrington’s brewery sing Land of Hope and Glory while waiting.

Street vendors sell peanuts, flags and Coronation souvenirs. Fruit stalls outside Whitechapel station have a brisk cherries and apples turnover.

Children from Robert Montefiore Primary School have been lining the Whitechapel Road seven deep with nurses and doctors from the London Hospital an hour before the Queen is due.

Pupils from Canon Barnet and other local schools are waiting along the kerb outside the Whitechapel Art Gallery.

Smaller children are in the motherly care of nuns. A Catholic priest gives up his vantage point to two old ladies unable to get a good view.

The Queen approaches, flanked by police motorcycles, and the crowd—factory and brewery workers, dockers and tailors—surges forward. Police lose the battle to keep them back as the royal car stops in front of the London Hospital.

“I nearly touched her—I nearly touched her,” screams an excited woman in the crowd.

Police eventually manage to beat a path through the surge and the Queen gets going again towards Aldgate and the City, heading back to Buckingham Palace.

The Advertiser’s front-page two days later on June 5 reports: The crowds broke through the police cordon at several points. The Queen, looking charming in a simple powder-blue fitted coat and matching scalloped cloche hat, smiled and waved a gloved hand again and again to the accolades of her people.

CORONATION IS A BIG HIT AT ‘THE FLICKS’

Cinemas in the East End are already showing full-length feature films of the Coronation just three days later.

Two distributors battle for audiences, but Gaumont-British has the box-office hit, A Queen is Crowned, “in glorious Technicolor”, at the Troxy in Commercial Road, Foresters in Cambridge Heath Road and the Odeons in Mile End and Brick Lane.

British Pathé’s rival Elizabeth is Queen is at the Mile End Empire and Canning Town’s New Imperial.

There is a third version on the picture-house circuit, Coronation Day, at the Odeon in Hackney Road and the Essoldo in Bethnal Green Road. But the Essoldo is showing the X-rated Cosh Boy with Joan Collins, so youngsters have to wait to see it at the Children’s Saturday morning matinee, which is 7d (3p) to get in.

Other films on release this week include George Montgomery in Indian Uprising at the Regal in Bow Road and Johnny Weissmuller in Tarzan Triumphs at Poplar’s New Pavilion.

Fleapits like Stepney’s Ben Hur in White Horse Lane and the Popular in Commercial Road are showing old reruns, Roy Rogers in Heart of the Rockies, Ray Milland in Untamed and Jack Warner in Those People Next Door.

Keywords: Mile End Brick Lane London Hospital London Canning Town

Latest East London News Stories

Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line announced

14 minutes ago Sophie Morton
The Central line is set to be hit by strike action on Christmas Eve

Tube users face Christmas travel chaos following the last-minute announcement of a strike on the Central line.

Woman turned down for 50 training contracts finally qualifies as Ridouts solicitor

12:31 Mike Brooke
Amina with Paul Ridout, managing director at Ridouts law firm [photo: Chris Gloag]

A woman working on a temporary contract for her local authority after growing up in a deprived immigrant community in London’s East End has finally qualified as a solicitor—eight years after graduation and being turned down for countless jobs.

Cricket hero Devon Malcolm ‘bowled over’ when asked to open London Stock Exchange

11:08 Mike Brooke
Children from Hague Primary with Devon Malcolm (centre) and Stock Exchange bosses opening for tradeing [photo: Thomas Alexander]

Former England cricketer Devon Malcolm was joined by pupils from Bethnal Green’s Hague Primary to formally open the London Stock Exchange in the City.

Whitechapel families win battle to protect Wren’s 1695 almshouses from Sainsbury’s tower bock

02:52 Mike Brooke
Sainsbury's grand plan for Whitechapel, overlooking Wren's almshouses to the right

Campaigners won the battle last night to prevent developers throwing up a 28-storey skyscraper that would overshadow Grade I listed almshouses just 80 yards away which were designed by Christopher Wren in 1695.

ADVERTISER 150: We report 1975 ‘George Davis is Innocent’ campaign to free bank robber

Yesterday, 19:00 Mike Brooke
Billboard screaming headline of George Davis conviction for armed robbery on 'dubious evidence'

We reach 1975 in our nightly series to mark the East London Advertiser’s 150th anniversary looking at an extraordinary campaign daubed on railway arches to free convicted East End bank robber George Davis. He is finally released because of dubious evidence pinning him to the heist—only to be caught red-handed in another armed robbery with firearms at his side...

Royal London tightens birthing unit security after risk of ‘wrong baby’ handed back to new mums

Yesterday, 16:17 Mike Brooke
Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel

A new security tagging system has been introduced for newborns at the Royal London Hospital’s new birthing unit after fears about babies being given back to the wrong mum after birth.

Teenagers volunteer as ‘Reading Buddies’ to help East End children to love books

Yesterday, 15:42 Mike Brooke
Reading 'buddies' from Bow's Central Foundation Secondary with children from Old Ford Primary

Teenagers are volunteering as reading ‘buddies’ for primary schoolchildren in London’s East End as a way of building self-confidence and giving something back to their deprived communities.

Police appeal after disorder at West Ham football matches

Yesterday, 09:09 Phoebe Cooke
Detectives have released images of people they need to trace in connection with disorder at the London Stadium during both the West Ham v Watford match on Saturday, 10 September and the West Ham v Chelsea match on Wednesday 26 October.

Police are appealing for help to identify a number of people they wish to speak to in connection with football disorder.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Whitechapel families win battle to protect Wren’s 1695 almshouses from Sainsbury’s tower bock

Sainsbury's grand plan for Whitechapel, overlooking Wren's almshouses to the right

Nineteen go down in £1.1m car insurance scam making bogus personal injury claims

Emrah Yildiz (left) from east London, one of 19 car insurance scam fraudsters along with gang-leader Mohammed Jamil (right) sentenced at Harrow crown court [photos: Met Police and Google image]

Man suspected of stealing £1,600 wanted after nine armed robberies

Police want to trace this man after armed robberies in Tower Hamlets and other east London locations Picture: Met Police

Royal London tightens birthing unit security after risk of ‘wrong baby’ handed back to new mums

Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel

ADVERTISER 150: How we report downfall of Krays’ ‘empire of evil’ in 1969

1969: Billboard headline news after one of costliest trials in British legal history as Krays get life with minimum 30 years for George Cornell and Jack McVitie murders
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now