ADVERTISER 150: Reporting 1996 IRA bomb at Canary Wharf and a struggling to cope 20 years later

The devastation caused by the IRA bombing at Canary Wharf in 1996 is the next chapter in our nightly series marking the 150th anniversary of the East London Advertiser. The Semtex explosion outside the Midland Bank kills two men and injures 54 other people, many of them families in Millwall nearby, some of whom still struggle to deal with the aftermath even 20 years on...

1996: Devastation of Midland Bank after IRA bombs Canary Wharf [photo: David Giles/PA] 1996: Devastation of Midland Bank after IRA bombs Canary Wharf [photo: David Giles/PA]

1996: A massive Semtex bomb packed into a truck is set off by the IRA at Canary Wharf’s South Quay, shattering the Midland Bank headquarters in that cold evening rush-hour at 5pm on February 9.

Two men are killed outright in the street by South Quay DLR station, John Jeffreys and news-vendor shopkeeper Inam Bashir.

There are another 54 people injured including bank security guard Jonathan Ganesh who is buried by rubble, but manages to claw his way out.

“I couldn’t breathe and thought I was going to die,” he later tells the East London Advertiser.

1996: Midland Bank security guard Jonathan Ganesh injured in blast, carried out on stretcher by rescuers [Advertiser archive] 1996: Midland Bank security guard Jonathan Ganesh injured in blast, carried out on stretcher by rescuers [Advertiser archive]

“I saw a flash, then girders, glass, board and iron came down on me.

“I remember saying a prayer—‘please God, help me’.”

He leads bank staff to safety, despite his injuries, then goes back to search for more survivors until Fire Brigade rescue teams arrive.

Jonathan doesn’t know just how badly he is hurt himself, until a paramedic arrives and he is taken out by stretcher to an ambulance.

2016: Survivor Jonathan Ganesh addressing 20th anniversary memorial service of IRA Canary Wharf bombing 2016: Survivor Jonathan Ganesh addressing 20th anniversary memorial service of IRA Canary Wharf bombing

The blast sends shock waves through Millwall’s Barkantine Estate half-a-mile away where windows and people’s lives are shattered.

Gemaa Berezag had been due to do her cleaning job at the bank that evening, but her youngest daughter was ill.

Husband Zaoui goes in her place with help from her son Farid and older daughter Layla.

They just finish and are sitting in the car outside when the lorry packed with Semtex explosive goes off.

Advertiser photographer is there to record 20th anniversary at Canary Wharf Advertiser photographer is there to record 20th anniversary at Canary Wharf

Gemaa recalls: “Zaoui was hit in the head and was two weeks in a coma. I lost everything that day—my job, my car, my husband as far as I’m concerned.”

Her husband suffers severe brain damage and needs 24-hour care. He is in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Her son and older daughter are also caught in the blast, and are in hospital with serious injuries. But they recover, although now unable to finish their college education.

Jonathan Ganesh champions their cause and sets up the Docklands Victims Association to fight for compensation for all those injured and bereaved from Libya’s dictator Colonel Gaddafi, who had supplied the IRA with Semtex for the bomb.

In memory of the two men who died at Canary Wharf in 1996, John Jeffreys and Inam Bashir In memory of the two men who died at Canary Wharf in 1996, John Jeffreys and Inam Bashir

Jonathan’s campaign along with IRA victims in Northern Ireland continues for the next 20 for payment from Gaddafi’s frozen assets still held in London.

Gaddafi eventually makes payment to the USA for all American victims of his regime.

But his fall from power during Libya’s bloody revolution in 2011 dashes the hopes of the Docklands victims for compensation, despite Libyan assets banked in London which have been frozen. That would need an Act of Parliament to use those assets.

The Docklands’ campaign is taken up in the Commons by Poplar & Limehouse MP Jim Fitzpatrick. Only in 2016 is legislation finally going through Parliament for the compensation due to the victims of the IRA bombing at Canary Wharf almost 21 years ago.

