It’s uphill for Mudchute on the Isle of Dogs shorlisted as Britain’s ‘best loved city farm’

PUBLISHED: 14:53 05 April 2017 | UPDATED: 15:51 05 April 2017

Nothing sheepish about this unique view of Canary Wharf from Mudchute

Mudchute

Europe’s biggest urban city farm which draws large flocks of tourists to the Isle of Dogs has made its way onto a shortlist as one of Britain’s “most popular farm parks”.

Mudchute's annual children's gokart grand prixMudchute's annual children's gokart grand prix

But Millwall’s 32-acre Mudchute Farm needs online votes to secure the title in the competition that closes at midnight next Wednesday, April 13.

Mudchute has been chosen on Trip Advisor’s Holiday Lettings website as one of the 12 finalist city farms in the running.

It needs to attract many more votes if it is to stand a chance for taking the coveted No 1 slot, up against stiff competition from 11 other city farms the length and breadth of the country and currently trailing in the online voting so far.

The farm is home to 100 animals and fowl and is regularly visited by large flocks of humans as well.

Mike Barraclough and the restorted wartime ack-ack gunMike Barraclough and the restorted wartime ack-ack gun

It is well known for its popular education centre used by east London schools for nature study sessions while also being proactive in the Isle of Dogs’ environment and its heritage.

It began a clean-up in 2007 to improve the environment next to Millwall Park.

Farm chairman Mike Barraclaugh later began a heritage campaign in 2012 to restore an original Second World War anti-aircraft ack-ack gun used to defend the East End against German air-raids in the Blitz 72 years earlier. The gun is on permanent display on the farm, where schoolchildren use the learning centre to record memories from older generations who survived Britain’s darkest hour when ack-ack guns were set up along the Thames, including one on wasteland at Cubitt Town known as ‘the Mudchute’.

But Mudchute, despite its unique view by the Thames of Canary Wharf and Royal Greenwich, is behind rival city farms outside London in the online voting.

Mudchute's big clean up in 2007Mudchute's big clean up in 2007

Here’s what it says about itself on the website: “Care for the environment is at the heart of all we do at Mudchute. We have 32 acres open free to the public with fantastic views across London. It is one of the largest city farms anywhere in Europe with our wonderful collection of British rare breeds and 100 animals—that’s one pretty big family to look after.

Wellwishers can vote for Mudchute city farm on the Holiday Lettings website.

Keywords: United Kingdom Europe London

