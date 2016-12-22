Search

Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line cancelled

17:42 22 December 2016

Strikes scheduled to his the Central line on Christmas Eve has been called off

Strikes scheduled to his the Central line on Christmas Eve has been called off

Archant

A Tube strike set to hit commuters has been called off.

Drivers were planning to walk out on Christmas Eve over the dismissal of a driver for gross misconduct, but the RMT union cancelled the strike this afternoon.

Transport for London urged passengers to allow additional time for their journeys and seek alternative routes ahead of the strike.

Peter McNaught, operations director for the Central line said: “This dispute concerns the dismissal of a Central line driver for gross misconduct following a serious breach of our safety procedures while operating a train.

“We carried out a full and fair disciplinary process which found that the driver failed to take the appropriate action having passed a red signal, potentially putting the safety of others at risk.”

The strike would’ve resulted in a reduced service between Liverpool Street and Epping/Hainult, and between Hainult and Woodford.

At the western end of the line, it would have seen all trains between West Ruislip and White City cancelled.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour walkout across the whole London Underground network is set to take place in the new year.

Members of the RMT and the TSSA will walk out from 6pm on Sunday, January 8 in a dispute over jobs.

The unions are embroiled in a long-running dispute over job losses among station staff and ticket office closures.

Christmas Eve drivers' strike on Central line cancelled

