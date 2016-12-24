Hunt for gang after £1,500 raid on Petticoat Lane Co-op in Spitalfields

Detectives are hunting a gang following a £1,500 raid on a Co-op supermarket and a series of other robberies and burglaries in London’s East End.

The latest raid was at the Petticoat Lane Co-op in Spitalfields on December 9 the latest in a string of crimes against shops and commercial premises.

Four men are caught on camera sneaking into the supermarket in Middlesex Street at 10.50pm, while a fifth man was the ‘lookout’ posted at the door as they stole alcohol and cigarettes before they fled.

Police believe the same gang is responsible for as many as 27 similar incidents across the East End since October, including burglaries, robberies and thefts from various stores.

They may have returned to the same stores several times, police think.

Detectives launched a public appeal for help this week to try and identify the men caught on CCTV.

“These men regularly target premises which stock alcohol and tobacco,” Det Sgt Edd Ng said. “We have been advising owners of premises in the area about crime prevention.

“But we are appealing to anyone who recognises these men or has any information to contact us.”

The first man caught on camera is Asian, in his late 20s, said to be 5ft 11ins tall, who was wearing a black jacket, dark jeans and black trainers.

The second is described as a black, in his late 20s, also 5ft 11ins tall, wearing a black jacket, dark jeans, grey trainers and coloured rucksack.

The third, also black, in his mid 20s, is about 6ft tall, seen wearing a dark blue jacket with brown shoulders, grey hooded top, dark blue jeans and grey trainers.

The fourth, also black and in his mid 20s, is said to be 5ft 11ins tall, who was wearing a silver coloured jacket with a motif, dark blue hooded top, blue jeans and dark shoulder bag.

Witnesses or anyone with information are being urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555 111.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged as part of the police investigation.