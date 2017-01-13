Search

Hunt for rapist who attacked woman in Victoria Park earlier today

21:06 13 January 2017

MPS

Detectives are hunting a rapist who struck in the very early hours of today at Victoria Park in east London.

They are appealling for witnesses after a 24-year-old woman was attacked soon after midnight while walking through the park in Grove Road, between Bethnal Green and South Hackney.

The woman had spent the evening with friends and was walking home along Grove Road when she was grabbed by a man demanding cash.

The man then dragged her into bushes where the rape took place. His vitim later raised the alarm.

The attacker was white, in his thirties, around 5ft 8in tall, wearing a grey hooded top with a black body warmer, blue jeans and grey trainers. He is said to have had a London accent.

Detectives from the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Abuse Command are appealing for witnesses who were in Grove Road or Victoria Park round about midnight or after or anyone with information to contact the investigating team on 020-8733 5999, the police on 101, by tweeting @MetCC, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800-555111 or Crimestoppers online.

There have been no arrests, Scotland Yard said this-eveing, but investigations continue.

Keywords: Victoria Park Scotland Yard London

