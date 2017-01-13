Search

Advanced search

Hunt for suspects after man beaten to ground in Limehouse and nearly blinded

10:10 19 January 2017

Images of two suspects police trying to find

Images of two suspects police trying to find

MPS

Detectives have released CCTV footage today of two men they have been looking for since last summer after a 27-year-old man was beaten up and almost blinded in an unprovoked attack in London’s East End.

It happened in Three Colts Street at the corner of the main Commercial Road in Limehouse at 3am on July 3.

The man was with two friends when the attackers punched him to the ground before hitting him in the face repeatedly with a belt.

His friends managed to intervene and the attackers ran off.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital with a fractured cheekbone and needed an operation to save his eye.

The motive for the attack is unknown. Nothing was stolen.

“This was a vicious, unprovoked attack,” Det Con Ami Henderson said. “Those responsible must be brought to justice. The street would have been busy as people left pubs and bars nearby.”

Both suspects are black, about 28 to 32 years old, one with tied back braids, the other with braided hair sprouting at the sides.

Police are urging any witness in Three Colt Street on July 3 or anyone with information to call Tower Hamlets’ Community Safety Unit on 020-72754601, or dial 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.

Police arrested a 24-year-old on October 13 on suspicion of GBH with intent who has been bailed to mid-February.

Keywords: Royal London Hospital London

Latest East London News Stories

Hunt for suspects after man beaten to ground in Limehouse and nearly blinded

10:10 Mike Brooke
Images of two suspects police trying to find

Detectives have released CCTV footage today of two men they have been looking for since last summer after a 27-year-old man was beaten up and almost blinded in an unprovoked attack in London’s East End.

Nineth suspect arrested six months after Luther Edwards’ murder at York Hall

Yesterday, 16:16 Mike Brooke
Luther Edwards (inset) murderd outside York Hall July 29, 2017

Detectives investigating the murder of a man on the steps of east London’s York Hall boxing venue last summer arrested a ninth suspect last night.

Girl, 13, last seen in Tower Hamlets

Yesterday, 08:18 Sebastian Murphy-Bates
Kelsey Price is missing from Newham and may be in Tower Hamlets Picture: Met Police

Police are growing “increasingly concerned” about a 13-year-old girl who went missing yesterday.

Carwash owner jailed after worker is electrocuted taking shower at Bethnal Green premises

Tue, 09:04 Mike Brooke
Shut... Bubbles car wash [photo: Google]

The owner of a carwash has been jailed for manslaughter after one of his staff was electrocuted while living in dilapidated conditions provided by the business under railway arches in London’s East End.

Trojan malware cyber attack on NHS computer data at east London and City hospitals

Mon, 16:28 Mike Brooke
Royal London and other East London and City hospitals hit by cyber attack

Hospitals across East London including the huge Royal London have been hit by a cyber attack with patients’ confidential records having to be taken offline.

Pop mix is the ‘soul’ of new youth choir being set up in east London

Mon, 12:06 Mike Brooke
Hannah Brine's youth choir singing workshop

Contemporary singing workshops to teach soul, pop and gospel are being set up for teenagers in London’s East End run by professional choral conductors.

‘I Am Me’ say pupils at Whitechapel’s Swanlea School in their film on mental awareness

Mon, 09:34 Mike Brooke
Pictures at an exhibition... about film on mental wellbeing made by pupils at Swanlea School [photos: Megan Oldham, 14, for Mile End Project]

A campaign of mental awareness has been launched by teenagers with a film they shot themselves at their school in London’s East End where there is one of the country’s highest levels of mental illness.

Hunt for rapist who attacked woman in Victoria Park earlier today

Friday, January 13, 2017 Mike Brooke
Hunt for Victoria Park rapist

Detectives are hunting a rapist who struck in the very early hours of today at Victoria Park in east London.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Carwash owner jailed after worker is electrocuted taking shower at Bethnal Green premises

Shut... Bubbles car wash [photo: Google]

Hunt for rapist who attacked woman in Victoria Park earlier today

Hunt for Victoria Park rapist

Shock defeat for Labour as independent ‘novice’ wins Tower Hamlets by-election at Whitechapel

Ahmed Shafi ... Whitechapel by-election winner (independent)

Trojan malware cyber attack on NHS computer data at east London and City hospitals

Royal London and other East London and City hospitals hit by cyber attack

I plotted Krays’ murder, Freddie Foreman reveals in ‘The Krays—Kill Order’ film of London’s underworld

Freddie Foreman
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now