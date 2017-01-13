Hunt for suspects after man beaten to ground in Limehouse and nearly blinded

Images of two suspects police trying to find MPS

Detectives have released CCTV footage today of two men they have been looking for since last summer after a 27-year-old man was beaten up and almost blinded in an unprovoked attack in London’s East End.

It happened in Three Colts Street at the corner of the main Commercial Road in Limehouse at 3am on July 3.

The man was with two friends when the attackers punched him to the ground before hitting him in the face repeatedly with a belt.

His friends managed to intervene and the attackers ran off.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital with a fractured cheekbone and needed an operation to save his eye.

The motive for the attack is unknown. Nothing was stolen.

“This was a vicious, unprovoked attack,” Det Con Ami Henderson said. “Those responsible must be brought to justice. The street would have been busy as people left pubs and bars nearby.”

Both suspects are black, about 28 to 32 years old, one with tied back braids, the other with braided hair sprouting at the sides.

Police are urging any witness in Three Colt Street on July 3 or anyone with information to call Tower Hamlets’ Community Safety Unit on 020-72754601, or dial 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.

Police arrested a 24-year-old on October 13 on suspicion of GBH with intent who has been bailed to mid-February.