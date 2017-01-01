Search

Advanced search

Inventor Kris floats idea of walking on water with his ‘FloatSki’ contraption

15:51 03 January 2017

The water ski demonstrated on the Regent's Canal

The water ski demonstrated on the Regent's Canal

ADRIAN LOS

Inventor Kris Rogus has made a breakthrough walking on water—last time that happened was 2,000 years ago!

Inventor Kris RogusInventor Kris Rogus

The 42-year-old entrepreneur from London’s East End has invented a ‘floating ski’ device with fins and flaps which he had demonstrated by a young model at Regent’s Park by the canal to cheers from onlookers.

The lifelong windsurfing fan has combined latest surfboard lightweight materials with aviation technology used in a Boeing 787 to devise a system for taking a watery stroll.

He uses skis with an intricate set of fins, flaps and hinges, described in his worldwide patent as “water walking apparatus with improved propulsion”.

Kris has spent the last five years working all his spare time to turn his hobby into a business from his small workshop under railway arches in Bethnal Green, not far from his home, and is now looking for crowd-funding to get his FloatSki creation off the ground—and into the water—after trials on the canal.

“I met lots of great people with lots of weird and wonderful projects when I first moved her from Poland,” he recalls. “They gave me the confidence to turn my dream into reality.

“I experimented with materials, foams, resins, stability and mechanism to create something light and reasonably fast for the water.”

Kris has poured his life savings into the project, getting materials and European patent protection for his design and supported by UK surfing legend Tris Cokes.

He developed his design using epoxy resin and EPS foam while all the mechanical parts have been made from carbon fibre, using the same technology as Boeing’s long-haul jetliner, to reduce the weight of each ski to around 10kg.

His FloatSki is ready for commercial use, aimed at the watersports industry with a market of one-and-a-half million people in Britain alone.

Keywords: Poland United Kingdom London

Latest East London News Stories

Inventor Kris floats idea of walking on water with his ‘FloatSki’ contraption

Yesterday, 15:51 Mike Brooke
The water ski demonstrated on the Regent's Canal

Inventor Kris Rogus has made a breakthrough walking on water—last time that happened was 2,000 years ago!

At last a blue plaque at the home of Thomas Barnardo in the Bow Road—after 150 years

Yesterday, 13:40 Mike Brooke
Thomas Barnardo and the house in Bow Road with his plaque 150 years after he lived there

A blue plaque has gone up on a terraced house to mark the home of Thomas Barnardo 150 years after he began his work rescuing street children in London’s East End.

David Jones, 90, finally gets fame in an east London street with his name

Yesterday, 11:35 Mike Brooke
David Jones, 90, snapped in Stratford's David Street in east London [photos: Jonathan Chater on a Google background]

Old folk in their nineties have just ended 2016 having their portraits on public display which were photographed in streets across London baring their names.

Poll: What is your New Year’s resolution?

Sunday, January 1, 2017 Niall Joyce
New Year's celebrations. Picture: PA

As we wave goodbye to 2016 thousands of us will be pledging to give up our vices and take on new commitments for our New Year’s resolutions.

Queen’s Honours for Queen Mary’s mental health professor and a man keeping kids out of gangs

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Mike Brooke
New Year's Honours... Queen Mary's professor Kamaldeep Bhui

A mental health researcher at Queen Mary’s University has been included in the Queen’s New Years’ Honours alongside a man who runs a project keeping teenagers off the streets and away from drugs and street gangs in London’s East End.

Patients ‘in danger’ from £22bn NHS cuts, East London GPs warn

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Mike Brooke
Downing Street demo in 2015 over surgery closure threats

Patients are in danger from their local GPs being overworked, surgeries in London’s deprived East End are warning.

‘Dog that saved my life’ up for Crufts award, East End ex-cop close to suicide reveals

Thursday, December 29, 2016 Mike Brooke and Phil Jones
Kingston the 'hero' Labrador with owner Jackie Kennedy on a day at the seaside

Former Met police officer Jackie Kennedy had thoughts of suicide at a low-point in her life—crippled with a rare neurological condition—until she was given a working Labrador to keep her company.

Meeting the Whitechapel team who keep them alive—Sickle Cell patients living with a killer disease

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Mike Brooke
Routine blood testing keeping Sickle Cell patients alive

Sufferers of Sickle Cell disease have been behind the scenes to meet the scientists who routinely save their lives at the pathology research labs in east London where their blood is regularly screened.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

David Jones, 90, finally gets fame in an east London street with his name

David Jones, 90, snapped in Stratford's David Street in east London [photos: Jonathan Chater on a Google background]

At last a blue plaque at the home of Thomas Barnardo in the Bow Road—after 150 years

Thomas Barnardo and the house in Bow Road with his plaque 150 years after he lived there

East End’s ‘Pretty Boy’ knuckle-boxing hard man Roy Shaw dies at 76

Roy 'Pretty Boy' Shaw back in the old days... Britain's hardest criminal

I plotted Krays’ murder, Freddie Foreman reveals in ‘The Krays—Kill Order’ film of London’s underworld

Freddie Foreman

Patients ‘in danger’ from £22bn NHS cuts, East London GPs warn

Downing Street demo in 2015 over surgery closure threats
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now