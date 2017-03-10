Junkyard golf is back at Old Truman’s Brewery in Brick Lane after ‘serious facelift’

A player braves the new skull ferris wheel at Brick Lane's Junkyard Golf Club Junkyard Golf Club

A ‘junk yard’ indoor golf club reopens in London’s East End today after a “serious facelift”.

Three new courses have been added at the Junkyard Golf Club, in the Old Truman Brewery in Brick Lane, with a whole new level of crazy golf trickery.

They’ve been added to the original nine hole course making its way through plots from legendary movies, through prison cells, crocodile-infested dry swamps and Mount Mordor on a quest for glory.

The first new course transports players from a treehouse past a deep-cave-bear-wrestling-cage. The second is “not for the fainthearted” with its circus freaks, skullbone Ferris wheel, hall of mirrors and scary clowns. The third is an old-fashioned scrapyard challenge of tyre loop-the-loops, salvaged slide and a garage rave.

The Junkyard Golf Club first opened a year ago has had to cope with 200,000 players through the doors, clocking up 250,000 games seven days a week.