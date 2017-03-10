London’s biggest beer garden to open in Mile End Park

The beer garden at Mile End Park will feature staff in traditional German dress World Wide Oktoberfest

London’s biggest beer garden is set to come to Mile End Park this summer as part of a German beer festival.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

German Bierfest London will be embracing all things Bavarian for two weekends, offering three different types of traditional handmade beer.

Traditional German food including bratwurst and schnitzel will also be available.

“We are bringing a 2,000-seat Biergarten to London. We call it frühlingsfest in Germany. That means we celebrate the spring starts and the winter is over,” said event manager Martin Kluge.

“And typically, we do it with beer.”

In addition to the open-air garden, tickets can be bought for the bier tent, which offers table service for 1,200 people plus a live band and a DJ set.

A German village and a family-friendly games area also being set up.

Staff will be donning traditional German dress, with the men wearing lederhosen and the women in dirndl - and if you fancy joining them, costumes will be available to rent.

The beer garden will be open between Thursday, April 27 and Monday, May 1, and then again between Thursday, May 4 and Sunday, May 7.

All open-air areas are free to enter. For more information or to book tickets, visit bierfest.london