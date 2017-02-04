Louise back on track for Heart Foundation’s Olympic Park run after breaking a toe

Heart runner Louise McCormick British Heart Foundation

Louise McCormick may have been born with a hole in the heart defect — but insist she’s fit enough for a 10k run at east London’s Olympic Park.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 33-year-old joins 1,000 others to raise £80,000 for the British Heart Foundation next month.

“I was operated on and fixed at the age of seven,” Louise recalls. “Since then, I’ve had Pulmonary Regurgitation which is a leaky heart valve and have to get checked every two years.”

She started running a few years ago and didn’t really push herself until she signed up for last year’s Royal Parks Half Marathon—but broke her toe in training two weeks before the race and had to pull out, ending up on crutches instead.

She’s back on track now for the Olympic Park run on March 26 and is looking for sponsors on her Just Giving website page.