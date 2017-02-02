Motorcyclist jailed who killed pedestrian at 74mph in Mile End in 30mph zone

Man dies after being hit by motorbike at Mile End MPS

A motorcyclist who killed a pedestrian while speeding at 74mph on a busy main road in a 30mph zone in east London has been jailed by the Old Bailey.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

74mph fatal road accident 74mph fatal road accident

Paul Lebeau, 50, admitted causing the death of 61-year-old Peter Taylor on the A11 Mile End Road after police investigations found he had ridden well over double the speed limit, Scotland Yard confirmed.

He was sentenced to three years and four months on Tuesday after previously pleaded guilty.

Mr Taylor had multiple injuries in the lunchtime accident on January 10, 2016, and died two days later in hospital from a head injury.

“Lebeau’s extremely reckless driving resulted in a tragic conclusion,” Det Sgt Amy Trencher said. “The speed he choose to travel posed a danger to all road users.

“Peter Taylor’s family have behaved with the upmost dignity throughout what has been a very upsetting ordeal.”

Lebeau was knocked off his Yamaha motorcycle in the accident and was also treated in hospital. He was charged in September with causing death by dangerous driving, which he admitted in court on December 16.

Lebeau, from Bromley in south London, was also disqualified from driving for just under nine years in addition to his jail sentence and was ordered to pay £4,175 costs. He had a previous conviction for dangerous driving in 2012.