Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist jailed who killed pedestrian at 74mph in Mile End in 30mph zone

09:15 02 February 2017

Man dies after being hit by motorbike at Mile End

Man dies after being hit by motorbike at Mile End

MPS

A motorcyclist who killed a pedestrian while speeding at 74mph on a busy main road in a 30mph zone in east London has been jailed by the Old Bailey.

74mph fatal road accident74mph fatal road accident

Paul Lebeau, 50, admitted causing the death of 61-year-old Peter Taylor on the A11 Mile End Road after police investigations found he had ridden well over double the speed limit, Scotland Yard confirmed.

He was sentenced to three years and four months on Tuesday after previously pleaded guilty.

Mr Taylor had multiple injuries in the lunchtime accident on January 10, 2016, and died two days later in hospital from a head injury.

“Lebeau’s extremely reckless driving resulted in a tragic conclusion,” Det Sgt Amy Trencher said. “The speed he choose to travel posed a danger to all road users.

“Peter Taylor’s family have behaved with the upmost dignity throughout what has been a very upsetting ordeal.”

Lebeau was knocked off his Yamaha motorcycle in the accident and was also treated in hospital. He was charged in September with causing death by dangerous driving, which he admitted in court on December 16.

Lebeau, from Bromley in south London, was also disqualified from driving for just under nine years in addition to his jail sentence and was ordered to pay £4,175 costs. He had a previous conviction for dangerous driving in 2012.

Keywords: London

Latest East London News Stories

Mums protest at new threat to Tower Hamlets council nurseries saved only 2 years ago

06:00 Mike Brooke
Overland pre-school nursery in Parnell Road, Bow

Mums have started a campaign to save three council pre-schools from closure or privatisation in London’s deprived East End that only just escaped being shut down two years ago.

Waste managent Bywaters plant turns on the sun to run its Bow factory

Yesterday, 07:00 Mike Brooke
Managing director John Glover and 4,000 solar panels on roof of Bywaters' plant in Bow

A waste management plant by the River Lea has saved 361 tonnes of CO2 in just 12 months by installing 4,000 solar panels on the roof.

Battle by 38 Degrees to save public parks from commercial festivals gets 170,000 names online

Tue, 19:02 Mike Brooke
Music in the park... summer festivals at east London's Victoria Park [photo: Giles Smith]

A petition to stop commercial events taking over east London’s huge Victoria Park has been signed by almost 1,500 people from neighbouring streets.

Routemaster ‘Boris’ bus is recalled after door fault found on moving vehicle

Tue, 13:55 Mike Brooke
A No 8 Routemaster from Bow Garage in Oxford Street [photo: Hayes Davidson/TfL]

The new Routemaster ‘Boris’ buses in east London are among hundreds being recalled after the Department for Transport identified a fault with the rear doors.

Two held by police after night-time weapons haul in Hoxton

Tue, 12:34 Mike Brooke
Weapons Scotland Yard says were seized in Hoxton

A haul of weapons including machetes and knives have been seized by police stopping a vehicle late last night in London’s East End, Scotland Yard reports.

Appeal to government over who owns Isle of Dogs’ community centre facing Greenwich

Mon, 17:48 Mike Brooke
Calders Wharf centre by the Thames next to Island Gardens opposite Greenwich Palace [photo: Google]

Legal moves to stop developers tearing down a community centre on the Thames waterfront opposite Greenwich Palace to build luxury flats have begun with an appeal to the Sectary of State over who actually owns the site.

Tube strike: TSSA suspends planned action but walkout will still go ahead

Mon, 16:29 Ralph Blackburn
Underground stations closed due to industrial action. Picture: Ken Mears

One of the unions planning strikes on two days next week has suspended its action, however the twin walkouts will still go ahead.

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets pledges to make East End ‘a place to aspire’

Mon, 12:35 Mike Brooke
New Young Mayor FahimuI Islam receiving Chain of Office at his Town Hall inauguration from outgoing Dengyan San [photo:Kois Miah]

Young people have elected their new youth mayor of London’s East End in a closely-fought election in schools and youth clubs.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Woman from Poplar jailed for trying to smuggle knife into Pentonville Prison

Sharne Kiely... jailed at Blackfriars Crown Court for trying to smuggle weapon into Pentonville Prison

Appeal to government over who owns Isle of Dogs’ community centre facing Greenwich

Calders Wharf centre by the Thames next to Island Gardens opposite Greenwich Palace [photo: Google]

Tower Hamlets social housing boss slams call centres for taking control away from tenants

Mike Tyrrell comparing 'Stars in Community' awards night [photos: Carmen Valino and Mike Brooke]

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets pledges to make East End ‘a place to aspire’

New Young Mayor FahimuI Islam receiving Chain of Office at his Town Hall inauguration from outgoing Dengyan San [photo:Kois Miah]

George Green’s pupils scores with spruced-up new Astro turf football pitch

George Green's principal Jill Baker with pupiuls and Island Sports Trust's Chris Knight and Mokbul Hussain [photo: Moxography]
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now