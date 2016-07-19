Murals of endangered animal appear at Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

New mural at Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park in Mile End [photo: Ken Greenway] Archant

Artists have painted murals of endangered animals on the walls of an education centre in an east London cemetery park.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The artwork just completed at the Soanes centre at Mile End’s Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park follows the murals of globally-threatened animals painted on the railway arches nearby in Ackroyd Drive, off Burdett Road, in April.

“An artist in Brick Lane approached us following the work on the railway arches,” Cemetery park manager Ken Greenway said. “He found other artists and got sponsors for the spray paint.”

Three artists painted around the theme of “endangered UK” in a friendly way as the Soan centre is used by schoolchildren every day.