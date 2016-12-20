Search

Advanced search

Nineteen go down in £1.1m car insurance scam making bogus personal injury claims

12:38 20 December 2016

Emrah Yildiz (left) from east London, one of 19 car insurance scam fraudsters along with gang-leader Mohammed Jamil (right) sentenced at Harrow crown court [photos: Met Police and Google image]

Emrah Yildiz (left) from east London, one of 19 car insurance scam fraudsters along with gang-leader Mohammed Jamil (right) sentenced at Harrow crown court [photos: Met Police and Google image]

MPS & Google

Emrah Yildiz has landed behind bars along with 14 others for getting involved in ‘easy money’ operating a £1.1 million ‘crash for cash’ car accident insurance scam.

The luckless 28-year-old from London’s East End was part of a 19-member gang from London, the Midlands and as far as Yorkshire who “arranged” crashes on Britain’s motorways to make bogus claims.

The gang’s downfall came during three trials at Harrow crown court, with the final sentences on December 15 on the last of the 19 scammers including one who’s gone on the run.

Yildiz, who was arrested at his home off the Hackney Road in Shoreditch, first appeared in the dock at Harrow with others in May where he was jailed for 16 months on just one indictment.

The gang’s activity was exposed in 2012 following a collision when ‘decoy’ driver Mohammed Jamil suddenly braked before driving away from the scene. His accomplice driving behind him used this as an excuse to brake and stop, causing three innocent drivers to plough into each other.

Jamil turned out to be the company director for SAS Accident Management firm who was found to be responsible for other induced collisions using ‘decoy’ drivers breaking suddenly in traffic, usually in front on pre-selected innocent motorists. False personal injury claims were then made to insurance companies.

“These were audacious, criminal acts by unscrupulous people lining their pockets at the expense of their victims,” Det Insp David Hindmarsh said. “They didn’t care that their reckless acts endangered lives of innocent people.”

Police seized Jamil’s business records which had collisions and insurance claims totting up to £1.1 million.

The 35-year-old from Luton was said to be the gang leader, who has now been locked away for five years.

The paper trail of fraudulent claims led from him to 18 others including Yildiz, who was arrested at his home at Fellows Court in Weymouth Terrace, Shoreditch.

Another gang member, Ali Malik, 22, who has no fixed address, was jailed for four-and-a-half years in his absence, with a warrant issued for his arrest.

The 16 others sentenced were from Neasden, Willesden, Enfield, St Albans, Luton, Rowley Regis in the West Midlands and Bradford in Yorkshire.

They included Nazema Nawaz, 28, given 20 months, and two jailed for 22 months, Rafal Parczewski, 41, and Daniel Zakrzewski, 31.

Nine were jailed for 16 months apiece—Mikolaj Parczewski, 25, Mirosla Lewandowski, 60, Jadwiga Pawloska, 63, Raheel Akhtar, 37, Mohammad Ashan, 32, Suat Mazi, 40, Mohammed Nisar, 49, Gulraiz Fazal, 36, and Mazhar Iqbal, 44.

Suspended sentences with community service or unpaid work orders were given to Maria Aftewicz, 27, Barbara Aftewicz, 48, Anna Olenczuk, 47, and Shuel Miah, 25.

Keywords: United Kingdom London

Latest East London News Stories

Updated: Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line cancelled

37 minutes ago Sophie Morton
Strikes scheduled to his the Central line on Christmas Eve has been called off

A Tube strike set to hit commuters has been called off.

University shows off its weird music instruments that Queen Mary’s boffins come up with

51 minutes ago Mike Brooke
Youngster enjoying Dr McPherson's music lecture at Queen Mary's

Traditional instruments have been transformed by computer science to create sounds previously impossible which were demonstrated at the annual Children’s Christmas lecture in east London.

Woman turned down for 50 training contracts finally qualifies as Ridouts solicitor

12:31 Mike Brooke
Amina with Paul Ridout, managing director at Ridouts law firm [photo: Chris Gloag]

A woman working on a temporary contract for her local authority after growing up in a deprived immigrant community in London’s East End has finally qualified as a solicitor—eight years after graduation and being turned down for countless jobs.

Cricket hero Devon Malcolm ‘bowled over’ when asked to open London Stock Exchange

11:08 Mike Brooke
Children from Hague Primary with Devon Malcolm (centre) and Stock Exchange bosses opening for tradeing [photo: Thomas Alexander]

Former England cricketer Devon Malcolm was joined by pupils from Bethnal Green’s Hague Primary to formally open the London Stock Exchange in the City.

Whitechapel families win battle to protect Wren’s 1695 almshouses from Sainsbury’s tower bock

02:52 Mike Brooke
Sainsbury's grand plan for Whitechapel, overlooking Wren's almshouses to the right

Campaigners won the battle last night to prevent developers throwing up a 28-storey skyscraper that would overshadow Grade I listed almshouses just 80 yards away which were designed by Christopher Wren in 1695.

ADVERTISER 150: We report 1975 ‘George Davis is Innocent’ campaign to free bank robber

Yesterday, 19:00 Mike Brooke
Billboard screaming headline of George Davis conviction for armed robbery on 'dubious evidence'

We reach 1975 in our nightly series to mark the East London Advertiser’s 150th anniversary looking at an extraordinary campaign daubed on railway arches to free convicted East End bank robber George Davis. He is finally released because of dubious evidence pinning him to the heist—only to be caught red-handed in another armed robbery with firearms at his side...

Royal London tightens birthing unit security after risk of ‘wrong baby’ handed back to new mums

Yesterday, 16:17 Mike Brooke
Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel

A new security tagging system has been introduced for newborns at the Royal London Hospital’s new birthing unit after fears about babies being given back to the wrong mum after birth.

Teenagers volunteer as ‘Reading Buddies’ to help East End children to love books

Yesterday, 15:42 Mike Brooke
Reading 'buddies' from Bow's Central Foundation Secondary with children from Old Ford Primary

Teenagers are volunteering as reading ‘buddies’ for primary schoolchildren in London’s East End as a way of building self-confidence and giving something back to their deprived communities.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Whitechapel families win battle to protect Wren’s 1695 almshouses from Sainsbury’s tower bock

Sainsbury's grand plan for Whitechapel, overlooking Wren's almshouses to the right

Nineteen go down in £1.1m car insurance scam making bogus personal injury claims

Emrah Yildiz (left) from east London, one of 19 car insurance scam fraudsters along with gang-leader Mohammed Jamil (right) sentenced at Harrow crown court [photos: Met Police and Google image]

Man suspected of stealing £1,600 wanted after nine armed robberies

Police want to trace this man after armed robberies in Tower Hamlets and other east London locations Picture: Met Police

Royal London tightens birthing unit security after risk of ‘wrong baby’ handed back to new mums

Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel

ADVERTISER 150: How we report downfall of Krays’ ‘empire of evil’ in 1969

1969: Billboard headline news after one of costliest trials in British legal history as Krays get life with minimum 30 years for George Cornell and Jack McVitie murders
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now